Volkswagen ID.7 range bolstered by new ‘Pro S’ and ‘GTX’ models

Volkswagen has expanded its flagship electric ID.7 saloon and ‘Tourer’ estate line-up with the addition of longer range ‘Pro S’ and high-performance ‘GTX’ models, all of which should become available to order in the UK by the end of this year.

Starting with the ‘Pro S’, this rear-wheel-drive version is practically identical to the 77kWh ‘Pro’ models already arriving on UK roads, apart from its larger 86kWh battery that the brand says provides a “noticeably longer” range of 441 miles (429 miles for the ‘Tourer’ estate).

Meanwhile, the ID.7 ‘GTX’ trades range for pace, and promises to be one of the most powerful Volkswagen models to ever go on sale in the UK. Able to muster up to 370 miles on a single charge, the GTX is powered by the same 86kWh battery but with an extra motor on the front axle, this extra power meaning it can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.5 seconds with a total output of 340hp.

The battery installed in both models can be charged from 10% to 80% charge in 26 minutes at a 200kW rapid charging station. The GTX sits on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard and features LED matrix headlights with illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear.

Volkswagen adds that the LED daytime running light signature has been reworked for the GTX too, and the performance car comes with plenty of ‘GTX’ branding inside, including on the heated seats with red contrasting top-stitching.

This colour scheme extends to the multi-function steering wheel and dashboard trim, and the interior of the is illuminated by a 30-colour ambient lighting system.

Standard equipment includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for the large infotainment screen, a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, and voice assistant tech powered using ChatGPT – which is fast becoming a regular feature on new Volkswagen releases.

UK specifications and pricing are yet to be confirmed for either model choice, with these details sure to follow in the coming months. The Volkswagen ID.7 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 77%. This is currently one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating Index.