Volvo EX30 Black Edition adds dark styling option

Volvo has introduced a Black Edition version of the Volvo EX30, adding a series of cosmetic tweaks to the compact electric SUV.

The new variant is now available for order in the UK and is offered on the Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance versions of the EX30.

What’s different?

The Black Edition brings no mechanical changes. Instead, it adds gloss black styling details throughout.

These include black 19-inch alloy wheels, black exterior badging, tinted rear windows and dark-finished mirror caps and roof spoiler. The car is only available in Onyx Black paint.

Inside, the Black Edition uses a dark blue ‘Indigo’ fabric interior with recycled denim accents.

Battery size, power outputs and charging capability remain unchanged. The Single Motor Extended Range version continues to offer up to around 295 miles of official driving range, while the Twin Motor model remains the quicker option.

What does it mean for buyers?

In practical terms, the Black Edition is a styling package rather than a new model. It does not improve range, performance or technology over the standard EX30.

The Volvo EX30 was one of the UK’s best-selling electric cars in 2025, and this addition simply gives buyers another cosmetic option within the existing range.

The Black Edition is based on higher-spec trim levels and sits above entry versions in the line-up, with pricing starting just over £40,000.

For a broader ownership picture — including safety, running costs and warranty cover — see our full Volvo EX30 Expert Rating.