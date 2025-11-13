fbpx
All-new Renault Twingo revealed

Renault's latest retro-inspired EV set to hit UK streets in 2027

Renault Twingo E-Tech - Absolute Green

by Stuart Masson

The Renault Twingo is making a comeback as a budget-priced electric car, with a starting price of less than £20,000.

Following in the footsteps of the retro-inspired Renault 5 and Renault 4 electric models, the new Twingo is a clear throwback to the original 1992 model that was a huge success for Renault. To be officially known as the ‘Twingo E-Tech’, it will have a driving range of up to 163 miles (final official figures for UK-spec cars will be announced closer to the UK launch).

Size-wise, the new Twingo checks in at about 3.8 metres long, which is similar to the original model. That puts it in a similar bracket to cars like the Leapmotor T03 and the Dacia Spring, although underneath it shares a lot of its componentry with the larger Renault 5.

Renault Twingo E-Tech - front
Renault Twingo E-Tech - rear
Renault Twingo E-Tech - side profile
Renault Twingo E-Tech - dashboard
Renault Twingo E-Tech - dashboard detail

Being a dedicated electric car, interior space should be very good for a city car. The two rear seats and slide and fold separately for maximum flexibility, and boot space is claimed to be 360 litres – which would put a number of larger petrol hatchbacks to shame.

Performance should be adequate rather than impressive. A 60kW (82hp) electric motor drives the front wheels, giving a 0-62mph time of 12 seconds. Realistically, this is a city car rather than a motorway car, and its performance should be perfectly decent in the cut and thrust of urban traffic.

The bad news is that you’ll have to wait more than a year to see the new Twingo on UK roads – it’s not scheduled to enter production at Renault’s factory in Slovenia until 2027.

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.

