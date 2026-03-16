Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Clever new pricing structure for updated Vauxhall Astra

The updated Vauxhall Astra arrives with modest styling changes and a fresh pricing structure that makes the electric version the default choice, rather than a more expensive upgrade.

Vauxhall Astra - 2026 update

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

Vauxhall has announced pricing for a mid-life update to the Astra, with revised exterior styling, a new interior finish and a larger battery for the electric version.

The physical changes are modest. The front end gets a narrower grille and an illuminated Vauxhall badge, the gloss black interior trim has been replaced with a satin grey finish that should show fewer fingerprints, and physical buttons return for climate control and audio functions. The electric version’s battery has grown slightly, with claimed range rising by around 22 miles to up to 281 miles.

The more interesting development is the pricing. Every version of the updated Astra – electric, plug-in hybrid or petrol mild hybrid, hatchback or estate – costs exactly the same at each trim level, starting from £29,995. That’s a deliberate reversal of the usual approach, where electric versions cost more than conventional alternatives. Here, the electric model is effectively the default choice: buyers who’d prefer a plug-in hybrid or hybrid instead can have one, but they won’t save any money by doing so.

The estate – Vauxhall calls it the Sports Tourer – is also priced identically to the hatchback, which the company says is unique in the market.

There will be small variations in monthly payments on PCP or PCH contracts, despite the identical pricing, as these finance agreements take the value of the car in three or four years’ time into account.

One note on the mild hybrid option: it uses a petrol engine with electric motor assistance and can run on electric power for very short distances at very low speeds. That’s more than most mild hybrid cars, but it can’t drive for any meaningful distance on electric power.

As mentioned, there are only three prices to consider at the moment – £29,995 for the entry-level Griffin specification, £31,495 for the mid-spec GS, and £33,995 for the top-of-the-range Ultimate. Pure petrol models will rejoin the range later in the year, with both manual and automatic gearbox options. These will presumably be cheaper.

Orders open in June, with deliveries from July. We’ll have our review of the updated Astra, as well as updates to our Expert Ratings, next week.

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart Masson founded The Car Expert in 2011 and is its Editorial Director. With more than 20 years’ professional experience in the automotive industry, including a decade in retail, he provides independent, impartial advice to help car buyers make better, more informed decisions.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved