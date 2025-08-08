fbpx
Model update

Cupra Leon Shadow Edition now on sale

Cupra has bolstered its Leon range with the addition of a top-spec 'Shadow Edition' trim that introduces darker exterior styling elements

Cupra Leon Shadow Edition

by Sean Rees
Cupra has bolstered its Leon hatchback and estate range with the addition of a top-spec ‘Shadow Edition’ trim that introduces darker exterior styling elements.

Based on the ‘V3’ equipment grade – which already includes heated leather seats, a leather steering wheel, three-zone climate control, a rearview parking camera and dynamic chassis control tech that allows drivers to adjust their vehicle’s suspension settings – the ‘Shadow Edition’ also comes with Matrix LED headlights.

Besides that, this special edition model is essentially a styling pack that comes with a unique matte black 19-inch alloy wheel design (same size alloys as the ‘V3’), black side skirts and a black roof spoiler.

For an additional fee, customers can spec the ‘Shadow Edition’ with a premium ten-speaker Sennheiser sound system, a tow bar or a panoramic sunroof.

The trim is now available to order, with pricing starting at around £37k – £600 more than the ‘V3’ package.

The Cpura Leon currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 72% in our Expert Rating index. It scores top marks for its low CO2 emissions and also gets good grades for its low running costs and Euro NCAP safety rating. However, its media review scores to date have been average.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
