Cupra Leon Shadow Edition now on sale

Cupra has bolstered its Leon hatchback and estate range with the addition of a top-spec ‘Shadow Edition’ trim that introduces darker exterior styling elements.

Based on the ‘V3’ equipment grade – which already includes heated leather seats, a leather steering wheel, three-zone climate control, a rearview parking camera and dynamic chassis control tech that allows drivers to adjust their vehicle’s suspension settings – the ‘Shadow Edition’ also comes with Matrix LED headlights.

Besides that, this special edition model is essentially a styling pack that comes with a unique matte black 19-inch alloy wheel design (same size alloys as the ‘V3’), black side skirts and a black roof spoiler.

For an additional fee, customers can spec the ‘Shadow Edition’ with a premium ten-speaker Sennheiser sound system, a tow bar or a panoramic sunroof.

The trim is now available to order, with pricing starting at around £37k – £600 more than the ‘V3’ package.