Electric Lexus ES debuts

The eighth-generation Lexus ES luxury saloon has made its first public appearance in Europe ahead of its official arrival in 2026.

The latest version of the Lexus luxury saloon, which competes in the executive transport market dominated by the big three German brands, is for the first time being offered in two full-electric versions alongside the existing hybrid models.

Long a favourite in the US, the ES only launched in the UK in 2019. The replacement for that model was unveiled at the Shanghai motor show in April and has now been revealed in European specification.

The new ES is the second of a trio of new EVs from Lexus – the updated RZ SUV was unveiled in March and another model will follow in early 2026, the company still to give any more clues as to the format of this car.

Underpinning the new ES is a brand-new platform designed to take both electric and hybrid powertrains under the Lexus ‘multi-path’ build strategy. Features of this platform include housing the battery pack entirely under the floor and combining the motor, inverter and power control unit in one more compact component. This both saves weight and allows more versatile use of the cabin layout.

There will be two full-electric versions of the car – the front-wheel-drive ES ‘350e’ uses a 77kWh battery and a motor with 224hp, returning an 8.2-second 0-62mph time, while the dual-motor ‘500e’ offers all-wheel drive and a 543hp output via its 75kWh battery.

While WLTP range figures are still to be determined the car’s designers are targeting 300 miles for both variants. Both are also compatible with 150kW DC charging points, enabling a 10 to 80% recharge in 30 minutes.

Lexus is yet to confirm which of the hybrid versions of the ES, dubbed ‘300h’, will be sold in the UK. Based on a 2.5-litre engine the powertrain will offer 201hp with either front or all-wheel drive. A third ‘350h’ hybrid model with 247hp will only be sold in Eastern Europe.

The designers of the ES believe those familiar with the outgoing model will particularly notice the smooth and uncluttered interior, dominated by a 14-inch touchscreen, the largest yet in a Lexus and said to offer improved functions with faster response times.

Below this, the model debuts the ‘hidden switches’ feature – while separate physical buttons are fitted they are concealed by the dash upholstery, only becoming apparent when the car is turned on.

The Lexus ES is expected in showrooms in the Spring of 2026 with UK specification and pricing set to be announced closer to its on-sale date.