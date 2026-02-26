Find an Expert Rating: 
Honda Prelude

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Summary

Sharing its name with Honda sports cars of the 1980s and 1990s, the Prelude is a petrol-electric hybrid coupé that first arrived on UK roads in early 2026. It joins a small field of three-door coupé models on sale in the UK, competing against the Alpine A110 and BMW 2 Series Coupé.

Powered by the same hybrid engine as the current iteration of the Honda Civic, the Prelude has picked up plenty of reviewer praise for its composed and agile driving dynamics, as well as its handsome exterior design, but those same reviewers found the car’s performance rather underwhelming.

“If you’re after a fun weekend toy, you’ll be better served elsewhere”, explains Tom Jarvis of Auto Express. The prelude can complete a 0-62mph sprint in just over eight seconds, which isn’t particularly fast by modern sports car standards.

“It’s not quick, rear space is tight, and the price is on the high side”, concludes Parker’s Keith Adams. “But if you’re after something elegant and different that still loves a good road, the Prelude deserves a place on your shortlist.”

Although the Prelude is now available to order in the UK, and there are a number of UK-based reviews published on the model, we are holding off on giving the coupé a full Expert Rating score for the moment. We will update this page in the coming weeks once we receive running cost estimations for the model. Check back soon!

Prelude highlights

  • Attractive exterior styling
  • Refined hybrid engine
  • Comfortable driving experience

Prelude lowlights

  • Not as fast as it looks
  • Tight rear space limits practicality
  • Rather sluggish auto gearbox

Key specifications

Body style: Three-door liftback coupé
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £39,595

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Featured reviews

“The Honda Prelude returns after 25 years, with Type R suspension and glider-inspired styling.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Evo

Ethan Jupp

“The new Honda Prelude ticks so many of the coupe boxes; eye-catching looks, superb handling, and just enough practicality to make it easy to live with every day. However, the hybrid powertrain takes the shine off what could otherwise have been a superb, relatively attainable performance car.”

Score: 8 / 10

Auto Express

Alex Ingram

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2026, the Honda Prelude has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Honda Prelude has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Honda Prelude. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda Prelude to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Prelude, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Honda Prelude

Honda’s new car warranty is fairly boilerplate, and similar to what’s offered rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Prelude.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this hybrid coupé has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Honda Prelude

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Honda Prelude. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Honda dealer.

Similar cars

If you're looking at a new or used Honda Prelude, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alpine A110 | BMW 2 Series Coupé | BMW Z4 | Mazda MX-5 | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR86

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Honda Prelude at The Car Expert

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Honda Prelude coupé coming to Europe in 2026

Honda Prelude coupé coming to Europe in 2026

