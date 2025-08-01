Mini goes monochrome on two EV models

Mini has announced two new specifications for new Cooper Electric Monochrome and Aceman Monochrome models.

Offered in a fixed specification, they two cars are offered in either Midnight Black or Nanuq White paintwork, alongside an extra equipment including navigation, head-up display, wireless charging and LED headlights.

Both models come with larger wheels as standard; 17-inch alloys on the Cooper and 18-inch alloys on the Aceman. Both models also feature a body-coloured roof.

Inside, you’ll find a new interior trim pattern for the seats, which also feature white and yellow stitching. The dashboard is covered in a black cloth textile, with the dashboard strap fabric matching the seats.

The navigation system runs through Mini’s unique the 24cm circular screen, as well as repeating in the head-up display. Wireless charging is also offered, as well as heated front seats.

The Mini Cooper Electric Monochrome features a 41kWh battery, while the Mini Aceman Monochrome has a larger 43kWh battery. Both end up with a range of about 190 miles, however. Charging speeds are rated up to 75 kW, which is nothing special compared to many similar EVs.

The Mini Cooper Electric Monochrome and Mini Aceman Monochrome are available to order now from £26,905 and £28,905 respectively.