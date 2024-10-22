fbpx
New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé now available to order

BMW has announced that its new second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupé is now available to order, with a revised interior and exterior design

by Sean Rees

BMW has announced that its new second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupé is now available to order in the UK, with a revised interior and exterior design.

The five-door saloon, built on the same foundations as the latest 1 Series hatchback, has been given an exterior design overhaul to make the car look “more sporting”.

BMW management chief Bernhard Blattel says that the manufacturer has entirely changed the car’s rear end looks (which now looks similar to the back of the BMW 3 Series), as “the rear of the previous generation was quite polarising”, adding that BMW has “realigned the roof to give it a better flow.”

The design changes in the front are a bit more subtle, with slightly narrower LED headlights and a revised kidney grille design that can be specced with a light-up LED surround (coming next March).

The new 2 Series Gran Coupé is also slightly bigger than its predecessor – two centimetres longer and one-and-a-half centimetres taller and wider to be exact.

This has slightly increased passenger room in the new-look interior, which includes a curved ten-inch digital instrument cluster and 11-inch infotainment touchscreen duo on the dashboard which runs BMW’s latest ‘OS9’ software. There are less physical switches and dials, but BMW says its voice assistant and ‘QuickSelect’ tabs that run across the bottom of the central screen allow for quick access to the likes of navigation, media and air con controls.

Ambient lighting for the centre console and door panels is included as standard, and a panoramic sunroof is on the options list. The ‘Technology’ pack, which will also cost an extra fee, includes more advanced adaptive LED headlights, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, wireless smartphone charging and logo projection from the exterior mirrors.

Top-spec tech features beyond the ‘Technology’ pack include a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, and semi-autonomous parking assistance.

Two different models are now available to order in the UK, starting with the lead-in front-wheel drive ‘220 M Sport’. This model is powered by a 170hp 1.3-litre petrol engine assisted by 48V of mild-hybrid technology that can muster a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.9 seconds and a reported fuel consumption of up to 53mpg.

The range-topping 300hp 2.0-litre all-wheel drive ‘M235 xDrive’ is thirstier, with an estimated fuel consumption of 38mpg, but can complete the same 0-62mph sprint in an estimated 4.9 seconds.

Pricing for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé starts at just under £35k, rising to over £44k for the ‘M235’.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
