New model

New high-performance BMW M2 CS revealed

BMW has announced that a new limited-edition 'CS' version of its compact M2 coupé is now available to order in the UK

BMW M2 CS

by Sean Rees
BMW has announced that a new limited-edition ‘CS’ version of its compact M2 coupé is now available to order, featuring a power boost and plenty of carbon fibre elements inside and out.

Offering the “ultimate driving pleasure”, the rear-wheel drive coupé is powered by the same turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine as the standard M2, but with a 50hp power boost. Total output stands at 530hp – making the M2 CS just as powerful as BMW’s larger M4 Competition coupé.

This CS variant, which is only available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.8 seconds – two tenths of a second faster than the standard M2 – and top speed is capped at 188mph.

BMW has also lowered the car’s suspension by close to a centimetre for this top-spec version, and the car’s bronze-coloured 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels come with red brake callipers.

BMW has also cut the coupé’s weight by 30kg, by using carbon fibre across the car’s exterior build. The roof and more prominent ducktail spoiler are made of the lighter material, as are the wing mirrors and the rear diffuser, which houses a quad tailpipe exhaust system.

The options list includes a lighter titanium ‘M Performance’ exhaust system, carbon ceramic brake discs, ‘ultra-track’ tyres and the car is available in four different metallic exterior colours – black, grey, ‘portimao blue’ and ‘velvet blue’.

More carbon fibre features inside, notably on the centre console and dashboard trim. The carbon fibre sports seats are electrically adjustable and come with an illuminated ‘CS’ logo below the headrest. The steering wheel is trimmed in Alcantara leather and has a red centre marker.

Built at BMW’s factory in Mexico and now available to order, UK pricing for the limited edition M2 CS now begins at over £92k. By comparison, the entry-level M2 model is currently priced at under £69k.

The BMW M2 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. Although it receives high praise from motoring journalists, its overall score is weighed down by inevitably high running costs, while its safety rating and CO2 emissions levels are only average.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
