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Nissan Juke line-up bolstered by new Pulse Edition model

Nissan has bolstered its Juke SUV range with a new trim grade, called the 'Pulse Edition', with unique styling and additional equipment

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by Sean Rees
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Nissan has bolstered its small Juke SUV/crossover range with a new trim grade, called the Pulse Edition, with unique styling and additional equipment.

The Juke remains one of the longest-running models in the small SUV segment, with this current generation on sale since 2019. Competing for sales against other popular compact family haulers like the Ford Puma and Volvo XC40, the Nissan Juke has been a consistent top-ten best-seller in the UK for a couple of years now.

This is likely to be the last minor tweak to the current Juke line-up before Nissan introduces an all-new Juke model

What is the Juke Pulse Edition?

The Pulse Edition is based on the existing mid-level ‘N-Connecta’ trim but adds a number of design and equipment upgrades.

Externally, it features:

  • A new ‘Ocean Deep’ paint colour
  • A black roof and mirror caps
  • 19-inch alloy wheels with coloured inserts
  • A roof graphic design unique to this version

Inside, the changes are mostly cosmetic, including:

  • Dark blue trim across the dashboard and doors
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Ambient lighting

Technology and features

The Pulse Edition adds several features over the standard N-Connecta model, including:

  • A Bose sound system with 10 speakers
  • A surround-view parking camera
  • Built-in navigation
  • Wireless phone charging

Nissan’s driver assistance systems are also included as standard, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping features.

Engines

The Pulse Edition is available with the same engines as the standard Juke:

  • 1.6-litre petrol mild-hybrid – combines a petrol engine 48V of mild-hybrid assistance, producing 143hp
  • 1.0-litre petrol – produces 114hp, with a choice of manual or automatic gearbox

Pricing and availability

The Nissan Juke ‘Pulse Edition’ is on sale now in the UK, with prices starting from just under £28k.

The Nissan Juke currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. It scores top marks for its low average CO2 emissions, while running costs are low and it has a good safety rating. However, its media review scores and its reliability record are poor.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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