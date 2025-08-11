Omoda 5 and E5 get updates

Less than a year after launching the Omoda 5 and Omoda E5 compact SUVs in the UK, Omoda is updating both models in response to market and media feedback.

The two models from Omoda have been popular, with more than 11,000 vehicles already on UK roads. In particular, the Omoda E5 has sold very well in the London area, thanks to the strict ultra-low emission zone pretty much everywhere inside the M25.

The updates announced this week apply mostly to the petrol-powered Omoda 5, with the electric E5 getting some minor tweaks at the same time. They come in response to feedback from customers as well as from media reviews when the cars were launched last October. Such a rapid response is almost unheard of in the automotive industry, with most brands preferring to wait until scheduled facelifts in a few years’ time rather than issuing specific updates a few months after a new car is launched.

The Omoda 5 will now get the same interior as the electric E5, after previously deciding that the two models should have almost completely different cabins. That means that the petrol Omoda 5 will now get the dashboard, door trims and centre console from the E5. This also includes larger (12-inch) twin infotainment screens, the gear selector repositioned to a column stalk, revised steering wheel and a cleaner centre console layout.

On both petrol and electric models, the entry-level spec has been renamed from ‘Comfort’ to ‘Knight’, while the higher-spec model remains ‘Noble’. All models now get increased front seat adjustment, while Noble models also get electric seats, 19-inch alloy wheels and roof rails.

There are a couple of downsides, however. Firstly, the standard-fit full-size spare wheel has been deleted. Although very few cars still offer this, it’s nonetheless disappointing to lose one of the few remaining cars that had it. As a consolation, boot space increases by 15% to 430 litres.

Secondly, the power output from the 1.6-litre petrol engine has been reduced from 186hp to 147hp. We don’t have revised performance or fuel economy figures yet, but CO 2 emissions appear to be unchanged at 170g/km.

The battery on the Omoda E5 has been improved, so you get an extra ten miles of range from the same 61kWh capacity. The E5 now achieves a claimed 267 miles on the EU/UK government lab tests. It can also charge more quickly at a public charger, capable of accepting charge at up to 130kW – up from 80kW on the original version. The E5 Noble also gets a heat pump as standard, which should help driving range in cold conditions.

Both petrol and diesel models will benefit from revised front suspension, in response to criticism of how the cars drove at the media launches last year. This consists of new components, adjusted suspension geometry, a new electric power steering system and a change to the brake materials. We’ll let you know if they feel any different to drive once we get behind the wheel.

Finally, the starting price for the petrol car has been sharpened. The Omoda 5 Knight now starts at £23,990 – down from the entry-level’s original starting price of £25,235 when it was launched last year. Going the other way, the Noble-spec has crept up a few hundred quid to £27,490. The Omoda E5 models have increased by a whole £10 since last year’s launch, with the E5 Knight starting at £33,065 and the Noble priced at £34,565.