Pint-sized Mobilize Duo and Bento to go on sale next year

Renault spin-off brand Mobilize has announced that its Duo and Bento quadricycles will become available to order in the UK in Spring 2025.

Mobilize Bento and Duo

by Sean Rees

Renault spin-off brand Mobilize has announced that its urban-friendly electric Duo and Bento quadricycles will become available to order in the UK in Spring 2025.

These aren’t cars to be exact – quadricycles (the same designation given to a quad bike), have to conform to far fewer safety regulations than most other four-wheeled vehicles. That said, these Mobilize models will be the only quadricycles that come with airbags in the UK – a basic safety feature not included with rivals like the Citroën Ami.

The Duo is a two-seater with a top speed of 50mph and a reported range of 100 miles on a single charge, while the Bento is a commercial version ideal for inner-city deliveries, with an added 649-litre cargo box and a reduced battery range of 87 miles.

Mobilize says both models are designed to be “eco-responsible”, 40% of the build components are made from recycled materials and “at least” 95% of the quadricycles are recyclable. The Duo and Bento use five times fewer parts than a conventional car and have interchangeable side skirts that can be replaced.

Both models have gull-wing doors that open upwards for easy entry and exit, and make use of a 48V electric motor also found in the Renault Austral SUV that the manufacturer says “delivers strong acceleration for urban environments.”

Pricing is yet to be confirmed for the new quadricycle range, but Mobilize has released some ‘expected’ pricing, with the prices starting at a few hundred over £9k.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

