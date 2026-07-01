Powerful Lamborghini Urus SE Performante SUV unveiled

Lamborghini has revealed the Urus ‘SE Performante‘, a more powerful version of its plug-in hybrid performance SUV that combines increased power output with reduced weight, revised suspension and improved aerodynamics.

The new model sits above the recently introduced Urus ‘SE’, becoming the fastest and most powerful Urus ever produced. It also gains a dedicated ‘Rally’ driving mode alongside upgrades designed to improve both track performance and everyday comfort.

Styling tweaks

Visually, the ‘Performante’ comes with a few exterior design alterations when compared to the Urus SE, with a new carbon-fibre bonnet, larger front air intakes, redesigned spoilers and the largest rear diffuser ever fitted to an Urus.

The interior receives a sportier treatment with more carbon fibre, Alcantara-style upholstery trim, new sports seats and revised graphics for the twin 12-inch digital displays on the dashboard.

More power, lower weight

Like the standard Urus SE, the Performante pairs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with an electric motor and a 26kWh battery, but total output rises to 812hp and 1,000Nm of torque.

Lamborghini says the SUV can travel for around 37 miles on electric power alone before the petrol engine is needed. Performance is suitably extreme, with 0-62mph taking 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 194mph.

The Performante is also around 32kg lighter than the standard Urus SE thanks to wider use of carbon-fibre body panels and a lightweight titanium exhaust system.

Sharper handling

Alongside the extra power, Lamborghini has fitted a new dual-chamber air suspension system that can vary its stiffness more widely than before. The company claims body roll has been reduced by 55% during higher speed driving, while ride comfort has improved thanks to lower vibration levels.

The SUV also features a wider track, recalibrated software controlling its four-wheel-drive system and revised braking technology designed to improve stability and shorten stopping distances.

Unlike the regular Urus SE, the Performante also gains a dedicated ‘Rally’ mode, tuned for higher-speed driving on gravel and other loose surfaces. It joins the existing Strada, Sport, Corsa and EV driving modes.

Rivals

The Urus SE Performante continues to target the fastest performance SUVs on sale, including the Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and Range Rover Sport SV.

However, the Lamborghini remains unusual by combining a high-output plug-in hybrid powertrain with genuine electric-only driving capability and supercar levels of performance.

Lamborghini has yet to announce UK pricing or a launch date for the Urus ‘SE Performante’. Those details are sure to follow in the coming months. Check back soon!

The Lamborghini Urus currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 54%. It has been praised for its performance, but also commended for being relatively quiet and comfortable. The main negatives have been the price tag and questions about its general relevance to car buyers at large.