Renault Austral given styling and tech updates

Renault has given its mid-size Austral SUV a mid-life facelift, including an exterior styling refresh, more on-board tech and a quieter driving experience.

The SUV – only available as a petrol-electric hybrid – has been given a redesigned diamond pattern front grille, new-look bumpers, a different bonnet shape and slimmer LED headlights which make the Austral more closely resemble the similarly-sized Rafale coupé-SUV that arrived in the UK last year.

The update as also added two new exterior paint options – a blue and a pearl white – and Renault has also updated the car’s 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel design. Renault has also installed new shock absorbers too, which should make the car a bit more comfortable when driving over potholes.

Stepping inside, Renault says that the SUV is now quieter on the move thanks to improved sound insulation for the door seals and under the bonnet. The Austral’s refresh also comes with ‘more ergonomic’ front seats trimmed in a 98% recycled material as standard.

On the tech front, the update adds a new digital rear-view camera and ‘contextual’ cruise control that adapts to the road ahead. As before, the SUV comes with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen mounted on the dashboard, with a nine-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen reserved for higher trims.

The SUV is powered by a 200hp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and dual electric motor hybrid configuration – no changes there. The SUV can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 8.4 seconds and returns up to 60mpg.

Manufactured at Renault’s factory in Palencia, Spain, the refreshed Austral is set to arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025. UK pricing is set to be announced, but is sure to follow in the coming months.