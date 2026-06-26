Renault Mégane E-Tech updated with longer range

Renault has revealed an updated version of its all-electric Mégane E-Tech hatchback, introducing a few exterior design tweaks and improved battery tech.

The facelifted crossover-style hatchback has been given new front-end looks, a larger battery and revised suspension. Renault has also simplified the range to two trim levels, while padding the standard equipment list with a few extra features formerly reserved for higher trim models.

Minor exterior design changes

The biggest visual changes are in the front. The Mégane now sports a redesigned bumper, gloss black grille and a new diamond-pattern LED lighting signature, while the Renault badge has been repositioned beneath the bonnet. In the rear, the long tailight that stretches across the boot lid now features a new three-dimensional design.

The Megane is also around two centimetres taller than before to accommodate its larger battery, but retains its sloping roofline, flush door handles and 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels.

Buyers will be able to choose between ‘techno’ and ‘esprit Alpine’ trim levels, with the latter adding sportier styling, a unique 20-inch alloy wheel design and revised interior detailing.

Larger battery boosts range and charging

The previous battery has been replaced by a new 67kWh lithium pack, increasing the official WLTP range to up to 310 miles. That’s around 35 miles more than the outgoing Megane E-Tech.

Power continues to come from Renault’s 220hp electric motor. Charging has also improved. Peak DC charging speed rises to 165kW, allowing a 15% to 80% recharge in around 24 minutes, while an 11kW AC charger, heat pump and battery pre-conditioning all come as standard to improve charging performance in colder weather.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality also joins the equipment list, enabling the Megane to power external electrical devices from its battery.

Google AI joins the cabin

Inside, the Megane retains its twin-screen dashboard layout, combining a 12-inch digital instrument display with a 12-inch central touchscreen running Renault’s ‘OpenR Link’ infotainment system.

Google Maps, Google Assistant and access to more than 100 downloadable apps remain integrated, but the updated model also introduces Google Gemini, allowing drivers to use more natural voice commands when controlling navigation, media and vehicle functions.

Three years of internet connectivity are included as standard, while a new facial recognition system can automatically load a driver’s preferred seating position, media settings and infotainment preferences.

Other new features include a one pedal driving mode, four levels of regenerative braking, wireless smartphone charging and an updated smartphone app that allows owners to remotely monitor charging, pre-condition the cabin and send navigation routes directly to the car.

Improved ride and handling

Renault has also revised the Megane’s chassis. The springs, dampers and steering have all been retuned to compensate for the larger battery, while the existing multi-link rear suspension remains. Renault says the changes improve both ride comfort and steering response.

More than 30 driver assistance systems are available, with new additions including improved adaptive cruise control, predictive eco-driving advice, ‘Safety Score’ and ‘Safety Coach’ systems that analyse driving style and offer suggestions to improve efficiency and safety.

UK availability

The updated Renault Megane E-Tech will go on sale in Europe later this year, with UK pricing, specifications and launch timings yet to be confirmed.

The Renault Mégane E-Tech holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 73%. It gets top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, while its safety rating and media scores are also good. However, Renault’s new car warranty coverage is only average.