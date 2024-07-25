fbpx
Model update

Revised Cupra Formentor and Leon now on sale

The Cupra Formentor SUV and Cupra Leon hatchback and estate have received a mid-life refresh that is now available to order in the UK

by Sean Rees
The Cupra Formentor SUV and Cupra Leon hatchback and estate have received a mid-life refresh that is now available to order in the UK.

As we reported back in May, the update introduces more “aggressive” exterior looks for both model ranges, including sharper triangular LED headlights and a wider grille design on a new ‘shark-nose’ front fascia that also features the brand’s updated logo.

Inside, the interior layout of both models remains largely the same, but there are new material options for the dashboard and seat trims, and a new 13-inch infotainment screen (an inch larger than before) sits above two touch-sensitive sliders for the media volume and heating controls. An optional 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system has also been added to the options list.

Both cars will be available with traditional petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options. The pre-facelift options remain, including the lead-in 150hp 1.5-litre petrol, but with a new 333hp 2.0-litre petrol engine option with four-wheel drive and a 272hp plug-in hybrid (joining the 200hp PHEV already available) that can reportedly muster an electric-only driving range of around “over 70 miles”.

Now available to order with seven different trim levels to choose from – starting with the lead-in ‘V1’ up to the range-topping ‘1st Edition’ models – pricing for the Cupra Formentor now starts at over £33k. The Leon, which has the same trim level choices, has a slightly cheaper starting price point of just north of £31k for the hatchback, while the Leon estate now costs £33k.

The Cupra Leon and Formentor both currently hold a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 72%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
