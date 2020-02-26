Polestar Precept concept | The Car Expert
Striking new Polestar Precept concept showcases sustainable future

All-electric grand tourer also demonstrates firm’s ‘human machine interface’ technology.

Darren Cassey
This sharply styled concept car is the Polestar Precept, and it has been designed to show off the firm’s future design direction as well as its commitment to using more sustainable materials.

The Swedish premium car manufacturer, which is closely tied to Volvo, says this concept ‘sets the tone’ for future Polestar vehicles.

One of the key talking points is its use of sustainable materials. For example, the plant-based composites used for interior panels and the seatbacks save up to 50% in weight and produce 80% less plastic waste than conventional materials.

Polestar Precept concept interior | The Car Expert

Meanwhile, the seat surfaces are 3D-knitted from recycled plastic bottles, the seat bolsters and headrests are made from recycled cork vinyl, and the carpets come from reclaimed fishing nets.

 

It also features Polestar’s next-generation infotainment system, which is powered by Android. The ‘human-machine interface’ (HMI) system is operated through a portrait-orientated central touch screen and a 12-inch driver display – the latter of which houses eye tracking software that can optimise screen displays on the move.

The exterior’s sharp creases and minimalist design put a focus on aerodynamic efficiency, something that’s important to get the most range out of the all-electric powertrain. Meanwhile, keeping the batteries low in the wheelbase contributes to the low and sleek profile.

Maximilian Missoni, head of design at Polestar, said: “Polestar Precept’s aesthetics are rooted in cutting-edge technology rather than looking back in time at historical, automotive references.

“At Polestar we see technology as an enabler, as a tool to solve our society’s problems and we translated this attitude into a new set of design principles. The combination of sustainable materials and high-tech smart systems opens an entirely new chapter of avant-garde luxury design and shows where Polestar is heading.”

The Polestar Precept will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show from March 5 to 15.

