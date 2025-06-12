Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 celebrates half century

A special edition of the Volkswagen Polo is being produced to mark half a century of the brand’s ever-popular small hatchback.

The Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 sits between the R-Line and Black Edition models in Volkswagen UK’s current Polo line-up and the special is priced from just over £26K.

The Edition 50 is identified by special 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and a unique crystal blue metallic paint colour that isn’t available on other Polo models. Inside, you get Edition 50-branded sports seats and gloss black decorative inserts instead of the usual matte grey plastic.

To remind you that this is a special edition, there are ‘50’ badges on the steering wheel, door pillar, instrument panel and front door sills.

Other useful extra kit includes a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera, keyless access and start, and two-zone climate control air conditioning.

The usual 1.0-litre petrol engine with 95hp sits under the bonnet, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, so performance is the same as other models in the range.

The Volkswagen Polo was the UK’s best-selling supermini (small hatchback) last year and remains popular choice for British car buyers – although it’s currently playing second fiddle to the Vauxhall Corsa in terms of 2025 sales.