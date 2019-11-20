Aston Martin DBX SUV is finally revealed

After a lengthy teaser campaign, Aston Martin has unveiled its first sports utility vehicle (SUV) in its 106-year history.

The British luxury car maker hopes the £158,000 Aston Martin DBX will boost its flagging sales in the same way that rival sports car manufacturer Porsche revived its financial fortunes with the first Cayenne SUV more than 15 years ago.

The DBX will be built at Aston Martin’s newly built factory in St Athan, South Wales.

The firm described its first full-size five-seat vehicle as being “extremely adaptable to a wide variety of lifestyle needs and owners”. It offers “equal space and comfort” for passengers in the front and rear, with “class-leading” headroom and legroom.

The DBX has a claimed top speed of 191mph and can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 4.5 seconds.

Aston Martin Lagonda president and group chief executive Dr Andy Palmer said: “I can’t emphasise enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin.

“Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions.”

He went on: “This is a real landmark for this great British brand and I promise that DBX will reward all who experience it in their everyday lives.”

Despite completely overhauling its sports car line-up in the last few years with the all-new DB11, Vantage and DBS Superleggera models, Aston Martin reported a pre-tax loss of more than £92 million for the first three quarters of this year as sales volumes slid on “tough trading conditions” in the UK and Europe.

The company blamed falling sales in the UK and Europe as well as weak demand for its entry-level Vantage sports car. This is unlikley to be helped by Ferrari launching its new Roma coupe that directly targets rivals like the Vantage.

The new Aston Martin DBX is available to order from your nearest Aston Martin dealership now, with the first deliveries scheduled for spring 2020.