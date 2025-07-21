Chery doubles UK line up with Tiggo 7 SUV

fbpx
by The Car Expert staff
Chery will introduce the Tiggo 7 as its second SUV for the UK market, priced at £25K for the 1.6-litre petrol model and £30K for the plug-in hybrid version.

Following the successful formula being applied with its Omoda and Jaecoo brands, Chery will offer a high level of specification and a choice of pure petrol power or its efficient plug-in hybrid system (called Super Hybrid System), a high level of standard specification and a seven-year new car warranty.

Confirmed for the local market just weeks after Chery announced its imminent launch into the UK market, the Tiggo 7 compact SUV will sit underneath the larger Tiggo 8 SUV that was revealed with the brand launch.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine produces 147hp and 275 Nm of torque, enabling the Tiggo 7 to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 9.4 seconds with a top speed of 112 mph. That puts it right alongside similar petrol-engined models from other brands in the compact SUV market.

The Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid model offers something that is much less common in the small SUV market, and for many potential customers will be a valid alternative to a fully electric car. The plug-in hybrid system has an electric-only range of 56 miles according to official government lab tests, which means that most day-to-day driving can be handled on purely electric power if you have access to regular charging.

Unlike many plug-in hybrids, the Chery system (also seen on the Omoda 9 and Jaecoo 7) can charge at up to 40kW, meaning that a quick bathroom and lunch stop on a motorway will provide a lot more charge than in most plug-in hybrids that often top out at 11kW.

The plug-in hybrid model also offers better performance, with a 0-62 mph time of 8.5 seconds.

All Tiggo 7 models follow the current industry fashion for dashboard layout, with a dual-screen setup consisting of two 12-inch displays mounted side-by-side. There are also three driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport).

The Chery Tiggo 7 will be offered in two trim levels, both with five seats. The base ‘Aspire’ grade includes a dual-zone air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, six-speaker Sony stereo, wireless smartphone charging with a cooling fan, and both front and rear parking sensors.

Stepping up to ‘Summit’ grade includes an extra couple of speakers for the stereo, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and hands-free tailgate opening.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available, including full UK specifications. We’re expecting first cars to hit local showrooms in September.

The Car Expert staff
The Car Expert staffhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk
