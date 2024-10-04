Electric Lexus RZ 300e pricing announced

Lexus has announced that a cheaper front-wheel drive ‘300e’ version of its electric RZ crossover is now available to order.

Now joining the all-wheel drive RZ 450e which has been on sale since Spring last year, the 300e isn’t as powerful, but offers a slightly longer battery range for a cheaper upfront fee. Like the 450e, and other related models like the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra for that matter, the 300e is powered by a 71kWh battery pack, but with just one electric motor mounted on the front axle.

This single-motor configuration has a reported maximum single-charge range of 297 miles – 28 miles more than the dual-motor 450e. The 300e is a bit slower off the line though – its 200hp electric motor can complete a 0-62mph sprint in eight seconds, nearly three seconds slower than the 308hp 450e.

It’s business as usual when it comes to trims. The 450e’s ‘Urban’, ‘Premium’, ‘Premium Plus’, and ‘Takumi’ also make up the new 300e’s trim range. Pricing for this new entry-level model starts at £50k – nearly £6k cheaper than the 450e ‘Urban’ – rising to £60k for the 300e ‘Takumi’.

The Lexus RZ holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 73% in our Expert Rating index, praised for its practical, high quality interior and its powerful but quiet drivetrain. British reviewers do point out that some RZ’s rivals have a longer battery range, and its equipment list is rather conservative when you consider its high price tag.

