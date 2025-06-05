Honda Civic Type R to be removed from sale in the UK

The Honda Civic Type R will be pulled from sale in UK and Europe next year, its final farewell marked by a limited-run ‘Ultimate Edition’ model.

The current eleventh-generation Civic Type R is regarded as one of the best hot hatch options on the UK market – with a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating index – but will be removed from the UK market in the middle of next year due to changing automotive regulations in the EU.

Honda has not named the exact piece of legislation that has caused the Type R’s retirement, but the EU’s tightening safety tech and emissions standards are the likely culprit – the same new regulations that will retire rivals like the Alpine A110 and Toyota GR86. These US regulations stipulate that cars that don’t meet the current standards and are under 1,500 annual sales can remain on sale until July 2026 – the same month that the Type R is set to be removed from sale.

To mark the end of the Civic Type R in the UK and Europe, Honda has announced that it will produce 40 ‘Ultimate Edition’ versions, with ten of these allocated for sale in the UK on a first come, first serve basis.

The ‘Ultimate Edition’ only comes in white with a unique red racing stripe decal, a black roof, carbon detailing on the large wing spoiler and the centre console inside, and more ambient interior lighting for the door lining, cup holder, centre console, and footwells.

The limited-run model also comes with a ‘celebratory gift box’, which includes the car’s carbon-detailed key ring, an emblem with a number between one and 40 to denote the car’s position on the production line, unique ‘Ultimate Edition’ floor mats, and a car cover.

Honda is yet to announce the pricing of the ‘Ultimate Edition’, or exactly when this special Type R model will become available to order in the UK.

The Honda Civic Type R holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75% – three points off the standard Civic range.