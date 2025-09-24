Kia Stonic given exterior design overhaul

The compact Kia Stonic family car has been given its second mid-life facelift, including a revised exterior design and on-board tech upgrades.

The headline change is the Korean crossover’s revised exterior styling, including slimmer LED headlights and daytime running lights, and new-look front and rear bumpers, bringing the model up to date with the brand’s current design ethos displayed on the smaller Kia Picanto and bigger Kia Sportage.

While the Stonic is largely the same size post-update, the revised family car is close to three centimetres longer than the current iteration, and will be offered with new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheel designs. The exterior colour options have also been updated, with the addition of ‘Adventurous Green’ and ‘Yacht Blue’.

Inside, the Stonic gains a larger 12-inch central infotainment touchscreen and 12-inch digital instrument cluster paired in one display that juts out of the dashboard. The revamped interior layout also includes USB-C charging ports, a wireless smartphone charging pad and ambient lighting.

The facelifted Stonic will be available with either a 100hp petrol or 115hp petrol mild-hybrid engine, and both variants can be specced with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

That just about sums up what we know about the updated Kia Stonic so far. Further details, including the car’s official arrival date and UK pricing, are sure to follow in the coming weeks.