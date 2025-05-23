Summary

Part of the latest compact Mini Cooper range, the Cooper Convertible is a petrol-powered soft-top that arrived in UK showrooms in 2024.

Taking the place of the now-retired Mini Convertible of the previous generation, the three-door Cooper Convertible isn’t entirely new design, sharing some components with the outgoing drop-top. That said, the British motoring media generally agree that this latest soft-top Mini is a marked improvement over its predecessor.

“This is effectively a heavy refresh of the model that had been on sale since 2017”, says Business Car’s Martyn Collins, Parker’s Ted Welford describing this model as a “gentle evolution on the previous car, its tech-filled interior represents a significant step forward.”

“It’s just as much fun to drive as before”, says Heycar’s Antony Ingram, who concludes that the convertible’s “peppy powertrains make it one of the most amusing small cars to drive.” That said, the car’s price list has received some criticism, particularly the price tag of top-spec trim levels.

As Top Gear’s Jason Barlow points out, “there’s not much else out there” when it comes to compact convertibles. The Mazda MX-5 is a price range competitor, but is only available with two seats. Car’s James Dennison praises the Mini for its enjoyable handling and interior flair, but advises buyers to “pick your version carefully as the standard automatic gearbox really is not the best.”

As of May 2025, the Mini Cooper Convertible holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. This score is likely to change in the near future as we receive further Euro NCAP safety scoring and more running cost data.

Cooper Convertible highlights Stylish, tech-laden interior

Exciting driving experience

Attractive exterior looks Cooper Convertible lowlights Firm ride quality

Not a practical choice for daily commuting

No manual gearbox options

Key specifications

Body style: Small convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £28,715 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Fun to drive with a funky interior that’s perfectly practical for a weekend away, the Mini Cooper Convertible is a brilliant little soft-top.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mini seems to have a niche of its own with the Cooper Convertible, as there are no obvious rivals. Like the Cooper hatch, it’s a stylish and well-resolved drop top, but it’s not a cheap option, and as before, rear seat and boot space are even more compromised.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The cabin design is blessed with flair and there’s more than enough tech, the roof-down experience is accomplished and the handling is enjoyable. Just pick your version carefully as the standard automatic gearbox really is not the best.”

Author: James Dennison

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“It’s great to drive and now its funky interior has been brought up to date with the rest of the lineup. We would certainly not call the MINI Cooper Convertible practical, but it doesn’t fare too badly compared to its few rivals.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Fun and style points aplenty, but the Mini Cooper Convertible is anything but practical.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s just as much fun to drive as before – MINI’s nimble handling and peppy powertrains make it one of the most amusing small cars to drive. It’s even decent value, at least at the lower end of the range.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“This new MINI is up there with the best convertibles, and though it is generally a gentle evolution on the previous car, its tech-filled interior represents a significant step forward.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: John Cooper Works Convertible

“The “most British” little petrol car on sale today. We’re gonna miss it when it’s gone.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“If you’re in the market for a small soft-top, look no further. Even if you wanted to, there’s not much else out there. We’d go for the Cooper S with the Sport pack, no question, but we suspect that might not be a deal-breaker for the likely Mini Cooper Convertible buyer. The new interior is a USP in its own right.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Mini Cooper Convertible has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

While Euro NCAP has put the hard-top Cooper Electric through its paces at the time of writing, this five-star safety rating does not stand for the Cooper Convertible, which is structurally different due to its fabric roof.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Mini Cooper Convertible has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mini Cooper Convertible. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini Cooper Convertible to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Cooper Convertible, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini Cooper Convertible

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini Cooper Convertible. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

More information

