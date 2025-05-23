fbpx

Mini Cooper Convertible

(2025 - present)

Mini Cooper Convertible | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

75
%
B

Running Costs:

65
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

Part of the latest compact Mini Cooper range, the Cooper Convertible is a petrol-powered soft-top that arrived in UK showrooms in 2024.

Taking the place of the now-retired Mini Convertible of the previous generation, the three-door Cooper Convertible isn’t entirely new design, sharing some components with the outgoing drop-top. That said, the British motoring media generally agree that this latest soft-top Mini is a marked improvement over its predecessor.

“This is effectively a heavy refresh of the model that had been on sale since 2017”, says Business Car’s Martyn Collins, Parker’s Ted Welford describing this model as a “gentle evolution on the previous car, its tech-filled interior represents a significant step forward.”

“It’s just as much fun to drive as before”, says Heycar’s Antony Ingram, who concludes that the convertible’s “peppy powertrains make it one of the most amusing small cars to drive.” That said, the car’s price list has received some criticism, particularly the price tag of top-spec trim levels.

As Top Gear’s Jason Barlow points out, “there’s not much else out there” when it comes to compact convertibles. The Mazda MX-5 is a price range competitor, but is only available with two seats. Car’s James Dennison praises the Mini for its enjoyable handling and interior flair, but advises buyers to “pick your version carefully as the standard automatic gearbox really is not the best.”

As of May 2025, the Mini Cooper Convertible holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. This score is likely to change in the near future as we receive further Euro NCAP safety scoring and more running cost data.

Cooper Convertible highlights

  • Stylish, tech-laden interior
  • Exciting driving experience
  • Attractive exterior looks

Cooper Convertible lowlights

  • Firm ride quality
  • Not a practical choice for daily commuting
  • No manual gearbox options

Key specifications

Body style: Small convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £28,715 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mini Cooper Convertible front view | Expert Rating
Mini Cooper Convertible boot interior | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Mini Cooper Convertible has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

While Euro NCAP has put the hard-top Cooper Electric through its paces at the time of writing, this five-star safety rating does not stand for the Cooper Convertible, which is structurally different due to its fabric roof.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Mini Cooper Convertible has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mini Cooper Convertible. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini Cooper Convertible to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Cooper Convertible, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini Cooper Convertible

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini Cooper Convertible. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini Cooper Convertible, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Abarth 124 Spider | Audi A3 Cabriolet | Fiat 124 Spider | Fiat 500C | Mazda MX-5

More news, reviews and information about the Mini Cooper range at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Mini

Everything you need to know about Mini

Mini Cooper Electric

Mini Cooper Electric

Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini Cooper Convertible revealed

New Mini Cooper Convertible revealed

Mini Cooper Electric test drive

Mini Cooper Electric test drive

Five-door versions of Mini Cooper now on sale

Five-door versions of Mini Cooper now on sale

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

All-new Mini Cooper now on sale

All-new Mini Cooper now on sale

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

