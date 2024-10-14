fbpx
New Mini Cooper Convertible revealed

The drop-top version of Mini's infamous Cooper hatchback has returned, which is offered with a choice of two petrol engine options

2024 Mini Cooper Convertible

by Sean Rees

The drop-top version of Mini’s infamous Cooper hatchback has returned, which is offered with a choice of two petrol engine options.

Now available to configure on the Mini website, this latest iteration of the Cooper Convertible is now entering production at the Mini plant in Oxford, and completes the new Mini range, which now includes the Cooper, Aceman, and new Countryman.

While the new Cooper Convertible gets the same rounded headlight treatment as its three-door Cooper counterpart, the soft-top’s body shape and rear lights are similar to the old Mini Convertible that was removed from sale earlier this year.

Inside, the Cooper Convertible gets a similar interior treatment to that of the Cooper and Aceman, with a nine-inch OLED infotainment juts out above an knitted recycled polyester dashboard.

Like the rest of the new Mini range, the car doesn’t come with a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Should you opt for an entry-level model, you will need to get your speed and other driving information from the central screen. A head-up display that projects this driving information onto a dashboard panel above the steering wheel is available with higher trims or an extra fee.

The range includes three different trim levels – ‘Classic’, ‘Exclusive’ and ‘Sport’ – each with their own exterior styling tweaks and varying levels of equipment. The entry-level ‘Classic’ sits on 16-inch alloy wheels, black grille and headlight surrounds, black wing mirrors and fabric roof, and a heated steering wheel.

The ‘Exclusive’ instead finishes the grille surround and alloy wheels in a gold colour, and swaps out the regular cloth seating for sportier John Cooper Works seats.

The range-topping ‘Sport’ comes with even more sportier John Cooper Works touches, including larger black 17-inch alloy wheels, a meaner grille design and racing stripes on the bonnet. The model also gets a John Cooper Works steering wheel and more advanced adaptive suspension.

Two petrol engine options are offered, starting with the 163hp ‘C’ configuration. This pairs a turbocharged 2.0-litre with an automatic gearbox, and can complete a 0-62mph in a reported 8.2 seconds. The more expensive 204hp ‘S’ cuts this sprint time down to 6.9 seconds. Mini has plans to launch an all-electric version, but this is likely to arrive in 2026.

While now available to configure, you can currently only register your interest in your chosen model. Mini says that the first customer orders are scheduled for delivery in the UK early next year, with pricing beginning at £27k – £4k more than the lead-in three-door Mini Cooper.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
