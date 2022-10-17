New BMW M2 set for Spring arrival

The second-generation BMW M2 coupé is now available to order in the UK, with the first orders expected to be delivered in May next year.

A performance-focused variant of the latest iteration of the BMW 2 Series Coupé, the new M2 distinguishes itself from standard models thanks to its protruding wheel arches, more muscular front and rear bumpers, larger kidney grilles and air intakes, and a quad-pipe exhaust system.

Compared to the outgoing model, the M2 has grown in size as it moves into its second generation. The coupé is now 11cm longer and a centimetre wider than before, and is also a centrimetre lower to the ground.

BMW’s M division has looked to reduce the car’s weight by fitting a lightweight roof made of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic, and the coupé can also be specced with lighter carbon fibre bucket seats for an extra fee. The M2 is equipped with 19-inch alloys in the front and 20-inch alloys in the rear, all alloys finished in black as standard to match the colour scheme of roof, lower front bumper and rear diffuser. Five bodywork colours will be available from launch.

The new BMW M2 is powered by a re-tuned version of the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine used in the larger four-door M3. While this re-tuned powertrain doesn’t make this new coupé quite as powerful as the M3, it does increase the M2’s output by 90hp when compared to its predecessor – 460hp in total.

BMW says that its new M2 can complete a 0-62mph spint time in 4.1 seconds, and that its top speed is capped at 155mph. Opting for the optional ‘M Race Track Package’ increases the car’s top speed to 177mph. The standard model makes use of an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but customers can also select a six-speed manual transmission which makes the coupé slightly slower to accelerate in a straight line.

Inside, the car’s dashboard features a curved display that combines a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch infotainment display which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and comes with the brand’s cloud-based navigation and voice assistant software as standard. A head-up display is also included as standard, while a wireless phone charging pad is available as an optional extra.

Below the infotainment screen sits the drive selector and ‘M Mode’ button. This feature allows the driver to put the coupé into ‘Sport’ mode, which scales back the car’s driver assistance systems, or ‘Track’ mode, which fully deactivates these assistance systems. To aid on-track fun, the M2 also comes with a lap timer and ‘drift anaylser’ feature.

Prices for the new BMW M2 start at just under £64k. Manual models are slightly more expensive, and the ‘M Race Track Package’ adds a further £6k to the price tag. The coupé is available to order now on BMW’s website, and the brand expects second-generation M2 deliveries to arrive in the UK in May 2023.