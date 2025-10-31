New ‘GT Premium’ trim for Peugeot 3008 and 5008

Peugeot has added an additional top-spec ‘GT Premium’ trim grade to its 3008 and 5008 SUV line-ups, which introduces cosmetic tweaks and a new electric powertrain option.

This new top-spec trim is offered across the full range of drivetrain options, and sits on 19-inch diamond-cut alloys should you opt for the lead-in hybrid version, and 20-inch alloys if you choose the plug-in hybrid or electric variants.

Inside, the grade is also trimmed in black Alcantara upholstery with green contrast stitching, and comes with heated seats – the front seats being ten-way electrically adjustable with a massage function and lumbar support.

An expanded driver-assistance technology suite is also included, with a surround-view parking camera, ‘long range’ blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance, semi-automatic lane changing and speed limit detection.

This model update also includes a new range-topping all-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain for the all-electric E-3008 and E-5008. Combining the standard 213hp front electric motor with an additional 112hp e-motor on the rear axle for a combined output of 325hp. This ‘Dual Motor Electric 325’ powertrain also comes with a heat pump with the ‘GT Premium’ spec.