fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

New ‘GT Premium’ trim for Peugeot 3008 and 5008

Peugeot has added a top-spec 'GT Premium' trim grade to its 3008 and 5008 SUV line-ups, which introduces cosmetic tweaks and a new electric powertrain.

Peugeot 5008 GT Premium

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Peugeot has added an additional top-spec ‘GT Premium’ trim grade to its 3008 and 5008 SUV line-ups, which introduces cosmetic tweaks and a new electric powertrain option.

This new top-spec trim is offered across the full range of drivetrain options, and sits on 19-inch diamond-cut alloys should you opt for the lead-in hybrid version, and 20-inch alloys if you choose the plug-in hybrid or electric variants.

Inside, the grade is also trimmed in black Alcantara upholstery with green contrast stitching, and comes with heated seats – the front seats being ten-way electrically adjustable with a massage function and lumbar support.

An expanded driver-assistance technology suite is also included, with a surround-view parking camera, ‘long range’ blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance, semi-automatic lane changing and speed limit detection.

This model update also includes a new range-topping all-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain for the all-electric E-3008 and E-5008. Combining the standard 213hp front electric motor with an additional 112hp e-motor on the rear axle for a combined output of 325hp. This ‘Dual Motor Electric 325’ powertrain also comes with a heat pump with the ‘GT Premium’ spec.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved