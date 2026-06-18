New Lepas L8 arriving in July

A new Chery-owned Chinese car brand is preparing to enter the UK market with the launch of the Lepas L8, a family-sized plug-in hybrid SUV designed to take on established rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008.

Developed specifically for European customers, this SUV will be the first Lepas model to reach British showrooms, ahead of smaller L6 and L4 SUVs that are due to follow.

The newcomer uses the marque’s latest plug-in hybrid technology, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18kWh battery. Lepas claims the system can deliver up to 56 miles of electric-only driving and a combined range of as much as 745 miles, allowing drivers to complete most daily journeys without using any petrol while retaining the flexibility for longer trips.

Taking on established family SUV rivals

The L8 soon joins the UK’s competitive large SUV market category, where buyers are increasingly looking for electrified alternatives to traditional petrol- and diesel-powered family SUVs.

Its closest rivals are likely to include the Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron ‘eHybrid’ and Peugeot 5008 plug-in hybrid. Against those models, Lepas is placing particular emphasis on electric range and overall efficiency, with its claimed 56-mile EV range exceeding that of some established competitors.

Built on the company’s ‘LEX’ platform, it features nearly one metre of rear-seat legroom, giving it the sort of interior space normally associated with larger upmarket SUVs.

Technology-focused cabin

All versions of the L8 come fitted with a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 50W wireless smartphone charging and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

Higher-spec models add luxury-focused features such as heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, ambient lighting, an upgraded Sony sound system and remote parking assistance.

Like several Chinese brands entering the UK market, Lepas is also backing the L8 with a seven-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty and an eight-year battery warranty.

UK pricing and availability

The Lepas L8 will be available in two trim levels. The entry-level ‘Essence’ model starts from £35k, while the higher-specification ‘Elevate’ version is priced from around £38k.

UK order books open in July, with the first customer deliveries expected in September.