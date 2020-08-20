2021 Porsche Taycan
Model update

Porsche updates Taycan with new features and technology

Electric saloon gains a series of key updates

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

Porsche has given its Taycan electric saloon an update for 2021, bringing a series of changes and tweaks.

One of the key changes is the fitment of a new Functions on Demand (FoD) system which allows owners to buy and install new features completely over-the-air without the need to visit a dealership. Systems such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and a power steering plus package can all be added from home. Owners will either be able to buy these features through a one-off purchase or subscribe to them on a monthly basis.

Porsche has also implemented a new battery preservation function in the 2021 Taycan. This automatically restricts charging capacity at certain points in order to better preserve the battery and reduce the amount of power loss. Drivers will be able to slow charging speeds via a new selector on the main display.

A knock-on effect has been made onto the Taycan’s performance levels too, with the battery changes shaving 0.2 seconds off its 0-124mph time.

The car will also work with a new Plug and Charge system which is being introduced across the UK. This does away with the need for a charging membership card for public chargers, instead linking payment and identification details directly to the car. It’ll mean that drivers need only plug their car into a charge point and it’ll automatically take payment and commence charging.

Porsche has given its Taycan electric saloon an update for 2021, bringing a series of changes and tweaks.
View comments0
- Advertisement -
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.