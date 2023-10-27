fbpx

Pricing announced for high-power Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specification for its powerful electric Ioniq 5 N hot hatch, which is now available to order

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

by Sean Rees

Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specification for its powerful electric Ioniq 5 N hot hatch, which is now available to order.

This track-focused version of the standard Ioniq 5 hatchback first debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in July – 609hp performance car (650hp when its ‘Boost’ driving mode is engaged) powered by a 84kWh battery and two electric motors.

While it looks pretty similar to the regular hatch at first glance, this ‘N’ package adds black trim accents, a rear spoiler, revisions for the front bumper to give the car a sportier stance and widened wheel arches that accommodate new-look 21-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres.

Hyundai has decided to limit this range to a single high-spec trim. The car’s lights are all LEDs as standard, as is rear privacy glass, folding heated door mirrors, Alcantara leather heated bucket seats, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment display on the dashboard.

The interior includes several nods to Hyundai’s ‘N’ performance sub-division, including aluminium performance pedals. The package also includes a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, wireless smartphone charging, a Bose sound system, a 360-degree parking camera and an electronically-powered boot lid.

Finally, the hot hatch comes with an extensive set of safety systems, including lane keeping assistance, speed sign recognition, blind spot monitoring and parking assistance tech. Hyundai’s panoramic ‘vision roof’ is also available, but for an extra fee.

The Ioniq 5 N is now available to order here in the UK, with prices beginning at £65k. This is over £20k more than the standard Ioniq 5 and the Smart #1 Brabus hot hatch. It is also £2k more expensive than the performance-focused Kia EV6 GT, which is built on the same foundations.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

