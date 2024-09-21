Renault Symbioz test drive

Make and model: Renault Symbioz

Description: Mid-size SUV

Price range: from £29,295

Renault says: “The new Renault Symbioz brings a new level of excitement to the C-segment, democratising hybrid ownership as it joins a proud line of family ‘voitures à vivre’ (cars for living).”

We say: The Symbioz is a solid addition to Renault’s lineup with seamless technology integration, a smooth drive and functional passenger and boot configurations.

Introduction

The Symbioz is a brand-new model for Renault, and squeezes into the company’s crowded and rapidly expanding line-up of crossover models. In order of increasing size, this now consists of the Captur, Symbioz, Arkana, Austral and Rafale if you’re looking for petrol or hybrid power, plus the Megane and Scenic if you prefer an EV.

The Symbioz is based on the smaller Renault Captur, but offers extra space to target customers who need a bit more room. Interestingly, the Renault Arkana is also a bigger version of the Captur, although this model is expected to eventually disappear in favour of the Symbioz.

Incidentally, the name Symbioz comes from the French word ‘symbiose’, which originates from the ancient Greek ‘symbiosis’, meaning ‘living together’.

Since the Symbioz is such a new addition to the Renault range, we don’t yet have an Expert Rating for this model. Once more reviews are published, and we get Euro NCAP safety rating and independently verified running costs, we’ll crunch all the numbers to produce a rating.

What is the Renault Symbioz?

The Symbioz is a mid-size SUV that joins the Renault range in between the Captur and Austral, all of which have hybrid powertrains. Towards the larger end of the SUV scale, Renault offers the hybrid Arkana and Rafale.

Main competitors for the Symbioz include the Kia Niro, Toyota C-HR, Nissan Qashqai and the Peugeot 2008. As this segment gets increasingly competitive, manufacturers have to make their products stand out with features such as sliding rear benches, integrated technology and useful safety equipment, all of which the Symbioz has.

First impressions

Renault’s model lineup is progressively being overhauled with new products and refreshed designs. The Symbioz reflects the company’s current design themes with a strong horizontal style at the front end, with the lines sweeping upwards towards the back of the car with quite an angular look at the rear end.

Inside, the Symbioz has a floating centre console and portrait touchscreen on the dash. Under the touchscreen, there’s a row of climate control buttons and a cubby to put your phone in. The top-spec ‘Iconic Esprit Alpine’ trim we tried had contrasting blue stitching on the dash and seats and red/white/blue stitching on the inside of the steering wheel. The interior is tech-focused with minimal distractions.

We like: Simple interior layout focused on technology

We don’t like: Some hard plastic finishes

What do you get for your money?

There’s a choice of three trim options for the Symbioz: ‘Techno’, ‘Techno Esprit Alpine’ and ‘Iconic Esprit Alpine’. Entry-level Techno starts at £29K, Techno Esprit Alpine is from £31K, and the top-trim begins at £33K.

Techno trim comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, automatic headlights, automatic wipers with rain sensors, keyless entry and start, sliding rear bench seat, ten-inch touchscreen with Google Automotive services, wireless phone charger, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include a distance warning alert, active emergency braking system, driver attention alert, and adaptive cruise control with speed limiter. Other equipment includes hill start assist, a rear view camera and heated electric folding door mirrors.

Techno Esprit Alpine adds 19-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, hands-free powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, heated front seats, occupant safe exit alert, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control with lane centring assist, and rear cross traffic/pedestrian alert with rear braking assistance. Aesthetic upgrades include esprit Alpine interior styling, gloss black window frames, and aluminium sports pedals. This is likely to be the most popular model, with Renault expecting more than half of buyers to opt for this trim level.

Iconic Esprit Alpine gets a 360-degree 3D camera view, hands-free parking, and a nine-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system. It also features a Solarbay opacifying glass sunroof which uses liquid crystals to change the opacity of the panoramic panel. When you exit the vehicle it automatically turns opaque and when you get back in the car it reverts to your previous setting. This helps to control the temperature inside the vehicle. The sunroof can either be opaque, transparent or half and half. Removing the need for a blind also creates a little more headroom, which taller drivers will welcome.

The Symbioz range comes with a three-year warranty with unlimited mileage in the first two years then limited to 60,000 miles for the final year.

We like: Plenty of technology in the entry-level trim

We don’t like: Blind spot monitoring only available from mid-level trim

What’s the Renault Symbioz like inside?

The main focus of the Symbioz interior is the central touchscreen which has a portrait orientation. The system uses Google software so you can download apps and use things like Google Maps and Spotify without needing to connect your phone. The layout is intuitive to use to and easy to find your favourite apps without needing to faff around connecting or remembering your phone. If you prefer to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, both connect wirelessly.

In front of you, the digital driver’s display has a choice of display layouts, so you can configure map positions, whether the speedo is in the centre or off to one side, and select your preferred vehicle data such as fuel economy. Depending on the driving mode, the colour of the screen changes as well.

Below the central touhscreen is a row of climate control switches which are simple to use on the move. There’s also a tray to store your phone, a wireless charging pad, two USB-C ports and a 12-volt point. The central armrest slides forwards so you can find a comfortable position.

In the back, there’s a good amount of leg and headroom with the seats in their usual position. The Symbioz has a sliding rear bench to help maximise boot space. In its forward position legroom is quite restricted so it’s best suited for children. The boot is a decent size with the seats in their regular position and offers a similar amount of space as the Nissan Qashqai. It’s larger than the boot in the Kia Niro, Toyota C-HR and Peugeot 2008.

We like: Customisable driver’s display and sliding rear bench

We don’t like: Limited rear legroom with bench seat forwards

What’s under the bonnet?

There’s just one option available across the Symbioz range, a 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid engine combo. This is a basic hybrid system rather than a plug-in hybrid, so there’s no option to charge the car from mains electricity.

Next to the driver’s right hand there’s an ‘E-Save’ button which can be used to ensure at least 40% of the battery is reserved for when the driver needs it. Top speed for the Symbioz is 106mph and its 0 to 60mph time is fairly leisurely at nearly 11 seconds.

Thanks to the hybrid system, official fuel economy is rated at a very respectable 60mpg in official government lab tests. It’s not the type of car that will get driven very hard, so expect fuel economy to be in the 50s for most trips.

The Symbioz doesn’t quite have the capability to be a caravan towing companion but it’ll handle a trailer with no issues. Maximum unbraked towing weight is 745kg and maximum braked is 750kg. Its overall payload capacity is rated to 502kg.

What’s the Renault Symbioz like to drive?

The Symbioz offers a smooth ride and nicely weighted steering which doesn’t feel too light but equally isn’t a workout to move. This model is fitted with Renault’s ‘My Safety’ button which allows the driver to customise their favourite safety features. Although the car resets to its standard safety settings when you get in, a click of the button sets your preferred settings which is far less infuriating than other methods that make you jump through countless menus to turn off bings and bongs. The button is configurable through the central touchscreen which has labels that are helpfully descriptive so you know what you’ve turned off.

All-round visibility is good and, thanks to the rear quarter windows and decent-sized back window, the rear view is pretty clear. On models fitted with the 360 degree camera it allows you to see the curb which makes parallel parking infinitely easier.

In the majority of situations, the Symbioz has a good amount of power. It’s not supposed to be a sports car so it doesn’t feel particularly quick but if you drive it normally it’ll do everything you need it to. It’s only noisy and delivers vibrations through the accelerator pedal when you put your foot down hard. This might happen if you want to quickly overtake someone on the motorway but this kind of oomph is rarely needed. At motorway speeds it can be a bit blustery but with the radio on it’s not as noticeable.

We like: Customisable safety settings

We don’t like: Not as quick as competitors

Verdict

If you’re looking for a family car or a mid-size SUV runaround, the Renault Symbioz is one to consider. It’s easy to use all the various functions and features on the move, and the EU-mandated overzealous safety systems can easily be muted. The hybrid engine is economical, but competitors like the Toyota C-HR, Kia Niro, and Ford Kuga all offer plug-in hybrid powertrains which can offer improved fuel economy and more substantial EV running if the battery is regularly charged.

Good rear space and flexible seating with the sliding reach bench makes the Symbioz functional and adaptable to different seating or luggage needs. Compared to rivals, the Symbioz range is competitively priced and comes with a good amount of equipment as standard. Most people will be happiest with the mid-range Techno Esprit Alpine trim, starting from £31K.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Symbioz, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Peugeot 3008 | Nissan Qashqai | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

Key specifications

Model tested: Renault Symbioz Iconic Esprit Alpine

Price as tested: £33,295

Engine: 1.6-litre petrol hybrid

Gearbox: Six-speed automatic Power: 145 hp

Torque: 250 Nm

Top speed: 106 mph

0-62 mph: 10.6 seconds





CO 2 emissions: 107 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: No rating as of September 2024

TCE Expert Rating: No rating as of September 2024



Buy a Renault Symbioz

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Renault Symbioz, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Renault Symbioz

If you’re looking to lease a new Renault Symbioz, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)