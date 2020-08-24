Skoda Octavia estate review 2020
New car review

Skoda Octavia Estate test drive

Skoda has launched its fourth-generation Octavia with a vast swathe of new features. But is it any good?

by Jack Evans

The Skoda Octavia is a car which sits at the very heart of the Czech brand’s line-up. For several generations now, it has come to represent excellent value-for-money, brilliant practicality and genuine solidity. In short, it’s a pretty crucial car for the manufacturer.

Now, we’re into the latest, fourth-generation Octavia which, Skoda says, is better than ever. So, the question remains: is it? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new about the Skoda Octavia?

Take one glance at this latest Octavia model and you’re well aware that quite a lot has changed over the previous-generation car. Not only is it sharper to look at, but it’s now longer, wider and taller than the car it replaces – despite sharing the same length wheelbase. That’s because this latest Octavia has been designed to be more spacious than ever, making it even more appealing to the family buyers towards which it is targeted.

What’s more, the Octavia’s arrival has been accompanied by the introduction of cleaner engines, more interior technology and some clever voice-activated systems. There really is quite a lot going on here for a relatively ‘mainstream’ model.

  • 2020 Skoda Octavia estate and hatch - rear
  • 2020 Skoda Octavia estate and hatch - front

How does it look?

The previous-generation Octavia was, in our eyes at least, one of the very best looking cars in its segment. It had proportions which just looked spot-on, and it was distinctive no matter which specification you went for. This latest version certainly moves the game on, but it doesn’t look quite as svelte as the car it follows on from.

It’s not a bad looking car, that’s for sure, it just doesn’t look quite as ‘tight’ in terms of design as the older Octavia. That said, we’re sure that many people will appreciate the more premium angle that the Octavia has taken. Our car – an estate – has been styled in such a way that much of the car’s heft is disguised, so it manages to appear a little smaller out on the road than its proportions would lead you to believe.

What’s the spec like?

Our car came in First Edition specification, which meant that it was practically weighed down with equipment. Features included 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, chrome roof rails and front heated seats. There’s certainly a lot of kit to play with here.

But what about that new infotainment screen? Since it controls crucial aspects of the car such as the heating and ventilation, it’s now a much-used part of the car’s cabin. Fortunately, it operates well and is easy to navigate through. The display itself is sharp and easy to read, and all of the various controls make sense. That said, we’d still be in favour of proper physical controls for the heating, as though better than in most applications, adjusting this via a screen can still be a little bit fiddly when on the move.

In terms of safety standards, the new Skoda Octavia has not yet been tested by Euro NCAP. Crash testing has been put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Octabia is likely to be one of the first cars put through its paces once testing resumes.

  • 2020 Skoda Octavia estate review - interior and dashboard
  • 2020 Skoda Octavia estate review - boot space

What’s the Skoda Octavia Estate like inside?

- Advertisement -
 

Skoda benefits from access to the wider Volkswagen Group’s technologies, which is why the latest Octavia’s interior is a far more screen-heavy affair than the previous Octavia’s. As a result, the cabin feels cleaner, sharper and less button-cluttered, with the main screen giving access to practically every function for the car.

The front area of the cabin is wide and open – and the cloth seats in our test car were wonderfully comfortable – while there’s plenty of space for those sitting in the back too. When it comes to boot space, there’s 640 litres to play with – a helpful 30-litre bump on the outgoing car. This can, of course, be extended by folding the rear seats flat too. It’s a very practical option and outguns cars in even the class above when it comes to spaciousness.

What’s under the bonnet?

Our test car came fitted with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, sending 150hp and 340Nm of torque to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. And whereas those power outputs may sound relatively mundane, the Octavia’s economy figures are anything but; Skoda claims up to 60mpg combined with CO2 emissions of 123-141g/km depending on wheel size.

Performance-wise, you’re looking at 0-60mph in 8.5 seconds, while flat-out the Octavia will hit 137mph. Though a cheaper petrol option is available, we’re sure that given its low running costs this diesel choice will be a key consideration in the Octavia’s list of powertrains.

What’s the Skoda Octavia Estate like to drive?

If you’re looking for outright comfort then boy, is this the car for you. The Octavia feels as though it has been designed with the UK’s roads in mind, given its exceptional ability to steam out the creases in the road ahead and leave you riding a comfortable and soft wave of forward motion. For motorway slogs, the Octavia really is a great travelling companion.

Of course, a by-product of this soft ride is a limited ability to control body roll. Try and tackle a country road in slightly keener fashion and you’ll find the Octavia responds by leaning like a tacking sailboat in a gale. Would we sacrifice some of that ride quality for more body control? Absolutely not. The fact that the Octavia majors so heavily on ride comfort makes it a genuinely refreshing option in a wider car market which is dominated by firm-riding models.

  • 2020 Skoda Octavia estate road test - front
  • 2020 Skoda Octavia estate road test - rear

Verdict

The new Skoda Octavia has arrived and has made a real impression. As a car for the rigours of the everyday, it’s fearlessly well-suited thanks to great practicality levels and a ride which turns even the most lumpen of roads into far more comfortable surfaces. It also looks good and feels good inside.

Our top-spec version may be accompanied by a reasonably hefty price tag – £33,210 – but go for a cheaper variant with fewer options which is no less accomplished and there’s no reason why the Octavia couldn’t be all the car you ever need.

Similar cars

Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

Key specifications

Model as tested: Skoda Octave SE L First Edition
Price: £32,120
Engine: 2.0-litre diesel
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 150 hp
Torque: 340 Nm
Top speed: 137 mph
0-60mph: 8.5 seconds

Fuel economy: 52.3 – 60.1 mpg
CO2 emissions: 123-141 g/km
Euro NCAP safety rating: Not yet tested (August 2020)
TCE Expert Rating: Not yet rated (August 2020)

View comments0
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

More advice
Car buying advice

What is a mild hybrid?

Car companies are rushing to launch mild hybrid models as quickly possible. But what is a mild hybrid and should you bother with one?
Read more
Classic cars

Lunaz reveals classic Rolls-Royce electric conversions

British manufacturer Lunaz has unveiled two new classic Rolls-Royce models converted to electric power – the first of their kind.
Read more
Car finance advice

Car finance: Negative equity and why it’s a problem

One of the big problems in car finance is negative equity, and it can get you into financial trouble. But what is negative equity and why is it a problem?
Read more

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

More ratings
Expert Rating

Kia Soul EV

81%
The Kia Soul EV has received positive reviews with praise for its quirky styling. It's decent to drive, with a good range compared to many electric cars.
Read more
Expert Rating

Mini Electric

72%
The Mini Electric has been praised for the way it drives, but criticised for its poor range compared to similarly-priced electric cars.
Read more
Expert Rating

SEAT Mii Electric

76%
The SEAT Mii Electric is one of the more affordable options in the electric car market, but its Euro NCAP safety rating is sub-par.
Read more

New Cars

All the most important new car launches, model updates and car reviews

More new cars
Model update

Lexus announces pricing for updated LC models

Lexus has revealed pricing for its updated LC Coupe and Convertible models. Order books are open now with first cars arriving in the autumn.
Read more
Model update

Porsche updates Taycan with new features and technology

Porsche has given its Taycan electric saloon an update for 2021, bringing a series of changes and tweaks.
Read more
Model update

Kia Stinger gets some minor tweaks for 2021

A lightly updated Kia Stinger has been revealed, with a few visual tweaks and an improved specification. Arrives in the UK later this year.
Read more

News

The latest news from all the major car brands and across the automotive industry

More news
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, July 2020

It was a pleasant change to see a significant improvement in the monthly new car registration report. Here are the top ten best-sellers.
Read more
Car industry news

Fuel prices up for second month in a row

Filling up a typical 55-litre family car was nearly £2 more expensive by the end of July compared with the beginning of the month.
Read more
Car industry news

New car sales bounce back in July

For the first time in a long time, the monthly new car sales report is full of good news – although it's unlikely to be a long-term resurgence.
Read more

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.