Three Dacia models given mid-life update

Budget-end brand Dacia has rolled out a mid-life update for three of its models – the Sandero hatchback, Sandero Stepway crossover and Jogger people carrier – which consists of minor revisions to exterior styling, a few interior tweaks and the introduction of a hybrid engine option.

Starting with exterior looks, the most notable difference at first glance is the new LED headlight light signature – a straight line of pixels replacing the Y-shaped light signature design that still features on the compact electric Dacia Spring and flagship Dacia Bigster SUV.

In order to freshen up the model’s looks Dacia has also added a matt black strip with the brand’s lettering across the boot lid of the Sandero Stepway, and all three have been given a new rear tail light design that makes a significant difference to the rear looks of the taller Jogger.

Sandero Sandero Stepway Jogger

The Sandero and Sandero Stepway exterior colour options list gains a new metallic ‘Amber Yellow’, while the Jogger will be offered with ‘Sandstone’ exterior paintwork.

Inside, all three models will come with a new three-spoke steering wheel and a new ten-inch central infotainment screen wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that juts out of the dashboard. Both features are already offered as standard on the larger Duster.

The display cars also feature a seven-inch digital instrument cluster with a new interface design behind the steering wheel, which is reserved for range-topping models. Dacia has also redesigned the dashboard air vents and adds that the dashboard and front doors gain a ‘blue cloth’ trim with the ‘Expression’ grade and ‘blue denim’ with the ‘Journey’ model.

Perhaps the biggest change is the introduction of a 155hp petrol-electric hybrid engine for the Sandero Stepway and Jogger. This engine option is already available in the Bigster range, and set to arrive sometime next year. While the cheaper Sandero hatchback won’t be offered as a hybrid, its single 1.0-litre petrol engine has been given a 10hp boost, now mustering 100hp in total.

Marked down for their safety credentials and lack of refinement, these Dacia models aren’t ranked very high in our Expert Rating index, but are nevertheless highlighted for their unparalleled affordability by the British motoring media.

The Dacia Sandero currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 60%, while its Sandero Stepway sister model holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%. The larger Jogger instead holds the best New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 69%.