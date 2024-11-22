Trim line-up changes for electric Volkswagen models

Volkswagen has revised the trim line-ups of its all-electric ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 model ranges, adding new lead-in trims that “offer eye-catching value for money” and a new entry-level battery option.

The ID.3 range has gained two new trims – the ‘Pure Essential’ and ‘Pure Match’, which sit below the ‘Pro’ and ‘GTX’ trims in the model line-up. Now available to order in the UK, both new lead-in versions of the hatchback make use of a smaller 170hp 52kWh battery which lowers the electric car’s entry-level price to just under £31k – a £4k price reduction.

Both models have an estimated battery range of 240 miles on a single charge, and can be charged from 10% to 80% battery in 25 minutes using a 145kW DC charger.

The ‘Pure Essential’ offering includes a 13-inch infotainment screen, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights, folding door mirrors and ambient interior lighting, while the ‘Pure Match adds the brand’s ‘Comfort’ package (heated front seats and two-zone climate control), as well as a rear-view camera and rear tinted windows.

The ‘Pure Match’ has also been added to the ID.4 range, which lowers the SUV’s lead-in price tag by £3k to just under £40k, and also now appears in the ID.5 trim list. Unlike the ID.4 ‘Pure Match’ model, the ID.5 version is powered by the smaller 52kWh battery, with a range of 222 miles and a price tag of just over £41k. This is a rather dramatic price decrease for the ID.5, which has been criticised by reviewers for its rather expensive pricing since its launch in 2022.