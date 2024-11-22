fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We’ll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Read more
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Trim line-up changes for electric Volkswagen models

Volkswagen has revised the trim line-ups of its all-electric ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 model ranges, adding two new lead-in trim levels

2024 Volkswagen ID.3

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Egg logo 2024

EV home charging solutions from Egg
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Volkswagen has revised the trim line-ups of its all-electric ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 model ranges, adding new lead-in trims that “offer eye-catching value for money” and a new entry-level battery option.

The ID.3 range has gained two new trims – the ‘Pure Essential’ and ‘Pure Match’, which sit below the ‘Pro’ and ‘GTX’ trims in the model line-up. Now available to order in the UK, both new lead-in versions of the hatchback make use of a smaller 170hp 52kWh battery which lowers the electric car’s entry-level price to just under £31k – a £4k price reduction.

Both models have an estimated battery range of 240 miles on a single charge, and can be charged from 10% to 80% battery in 25 minutes using a 145kW DC charger.

The ‘Pure Essential’ offering includes a 13-inch infotainment screen, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights, folding door mirrors and ambient interior lighting, while the ‘Pure Match adds the brand’s ‘Comfort’ package (heated front seats and two-zone climate control), as well as a rear-view camera and rear tinted windows.

The ‘Pure Match’ has also been added to the ID.4 range, which lowers the SUV’s lead-in price tag by £3k to just under £40k, and also now appears in the ID.5 trim list. Unlike the ID.4 ‘Pure Match’ model, the ID.5 version is powered by the smaller 52kWh battery, with a range of 222 miles and a price tag of just over £41k. This is a rather dramatic price decrease for the ID.5, which has been criticised by reviewers for its rather expensive pricing since its launch in 2022.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved