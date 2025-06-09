Upgrades for Lotus Emira

Lotus has unveiled an upgrade to its Emira sports car range with the new Lotus Emira V6 SE. The new model joins the existing line-up, which already includes the Turbo SE.

At the same time, Lotus introduces a number of refinements across the Emira range. These include two new colours – Eos Green and Purple Haze metallic – and further optimisation of the cooling and transmission.

In addition to the new Emira V6 SE and Turbo SE, the Emira Turbo joins the line-up as the entry point to the model range.

The new Emira V6 SE is powered by the same six-cylinder powertrain of the Emira – a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine with 400 hp, mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox (with a limited-slip differential) or an optional automatic transmission, allowing for a 0-62 mph sprint in 4.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 180mph.

The V6 powertrain has been refined for what Lotus describes as “more emotional engagement”, including the introduction of new mountings for the manual gearbox that allow for more precise gear changes.

The car has two defined chassis and suspension settings. Tour is tuned for everyday road use, delivering the optimum blend of dynamic performance and handling with a more comfortable ride.

In terms of safety, the Lotus Emira is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems as standard, as well as the option of an ‘Extended Co-Driver Pack’ for extra support. Standard features include autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, traffic sign recognition and fatigue detection.

Meanwhile, the Emira Turbo marks the entry point to the Emira line-up. It is powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox found in the Turbo SE, both of which are sourced from technology partner Mercedes-AMG. It achieves a 0-62 mph sprint in 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 171mph.

Finally, Lotus has launched a new ‘Racing Line’ trim aimed at enthusiasts who want to give their Emira an even sportier look. Available on the Turbo SE and V6 SE, Racing Line adds a subtle, lower pinstripe (in yellow, red or silver) matched to the colour of the brake callipers. The mirror caps also get the same accent colour.

Racing Line badges with a matching accent, high-gloss black wheels and a black and silver exterior logo complete the dynamic look. Inside, the cars are further enhanced by a special interior badge and stitching in the chosen accent colour.

Unlike the new electric Lotus Eletre SUV and Lotus Emeya saloon, which are built in China, the Emira models are hand-built at the historic Lotus facility in Hethel, where the brand has produced sports cars since 1966.

The Lotus Emira Turbo starts at £79.5K, while the Emira V6 SE starts at £96.5K. You can order them now, with first cars expected to reach showrooms in September.