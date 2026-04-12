Car advice template 2026

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Audi has built its modern reputation on doing premium cars a little differently to BMW and Mercedes-Benz, with a stronger emphasis on design, technology and a broad spread of saloons, estates, SUVs and electric models. This page brings together all of our Audi coverage in one place, including Expert Ratings, reviews, news and features, to help you compare models.
Our most popular Audi models include the Audi A3, Audi A5, Audi Q3, Audi Q5 and Audi Q4 e-tron.
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