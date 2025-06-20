The safest new cars on sale in the UK in 2025

Providing peace of mind and protection in the event of an accident, car safety features will always be an important factor for many when car shopping, particularly for those who are looking for their next family runaround.

Cars of every shape and size are getting safer and safer too, thanks to the increasing standards of crash avoidance technology expected of every new model. Car manufacturers are now fitting their cheapest models with on-board safety systems that only expensive luxury cars had a decade or so ago, partly thanks to increasingly strict government rules.

But, even though safety standards for new cars are consistently climbing across the board in the UK, there are a few models that our Expert Rating Index singles out from the rest of the competition.

All holding five-star safety scores from independent crash tester Euro NCAP, the new cars listed below have been commended for their adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable road user protection (mainly cyclists and pedestrians) and safety assistance technology (accident avoidance and mitigation), with high scores in each category.

How our safety rating scores are calculated Our Safety Rating score uses a complex algorithm based on Euro NCAP testing results, using all four of Euro NCAP’s testing categories rather than just the headline score. This includes a complete breakdown of scores for adults, children, pedestrians and assist systems, so you can see the information that matters most to you. Euro NCAP scores expire after six or seven years, as the scoring criteria gets tougher each year and cars that were tested several years ago can no longer be guaranteed of maintaining their initial score. A car may be re-tested if it’s still on sale, which happened in the case of the Tesla Model 3 below, although this doesn’t always happen. Euro NCAP testing gets tougher almost every year, so a five-star score from 2022 doesn’t necessarily equate to a five-star result in 2025. To account for this, and to factor in the seven-year expiry period, our safety rating algorithm contains an age factor as well.

Highlighted by our Expert Rating Index, all of these cars are fitted with features to both help prevent collisions and protect occupants if a crash can’t be avoided. These include autonomous emergency braking, software to detect driver fatigue and a system to notify emergency services when a crash happens.

1. Tesla Model 3

On sale since 2019 but recently re-assessed by Euro NCAP after the saloon’s major mid-life update, the Tesla Model 3 has the highest safety rating in our Expert Rating index. The electric car’s re-test has returned another outstanding set of scores, including the highest scores in Euro NCAP’s child protection and vulnerable road user protection categories of any car on this list. Euro NCAP has also awarded the car a ‘Moderate’ assisted driving grade, praising the car for its exceptional safety assistance technology, including its class-leading adaptive cruise control and steering assistance tech. It’s not, as Tesla describes, an autopilot function where the car can drive itself. But the combination of Tesla’s various tech systems as a safety net for the driver is better than anything else on sale. The Tesla Model 3 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 86%. This is the highest score in our Expert Rating index by some margin. Tesla Model 3 (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

2. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Put through its crash test paces by Euro NCAP last year, the upmarket Mercedes-Benz E-Class has the best safety credentials of any petrol/diesel/hybrid-powered model in our Expert Rating index. The executive saloon and estate range is held in high regard by Euro NCAP, achieving impressive scores in each assessment category. The car also comes with Mercedes’ ‘Car-to-X Communication’ – award-winning software that allows cars to notify each other of hazards in real time to help prevent accidents. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 75%. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating

3. Volkswagen ID.7

Another excellent all-rounder recommended due to its top-class safety, the all-electric Volkswagen ID.7 was one of the most impressive cars Euro NCAP assessed in 2023, and the crash testers gave the car a very high ‘adult occupant protection’ score. The Volkswagen ID.7 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 81%. Volkswagen ID.7 (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating

4. Tesla Model S

It’s been on sale since 2014 – although with plenty of updates over the last decade – but the Tesla Model S is still one of the safest new cars you can buy in the UK today. Tested by Euro NCAP in 2022, the Tesla scores top marks for its exceptional safety assistance technology. This tech is crucial as – obviously – avoiding an accident altogether is better than surviving one. The Tesla Model S currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 77%. Tesla Model S (2014 onwards) – Expert Rating

5. Lexus RX

The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV impressed Euro NCAP testers when it was put through its safety paces in late 2022, achieving high scores in every category. The car’s particular stand-out trait is its ‘vulnerable road user protection’ score (pedestrians and cyclists). The Lexus RX currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 73%. Lexus RX (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

6. Polestar 3

One of the most recent arrivals on this safety leaderboard, the large Polestar 3 SUV passed its Euro NCAP safety assessments with flying colours back in April – its family car credentials bolstered by exceptional adult and child protection scores. The Polestar 3 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 77%. Polestar 3 (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating

7. Smart #3

Formerly the manufacturer of pint-sized electric city cars, Smart is now establishing itself as a family-focused marque with safety as a core design goal. The brand boasts about the safety credentials of its electric #3 SUV, which scored high marks in every Euro NCAP assessment category. The Smart #3 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 78%. Smart #3 (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating

8. Audi Q6 e-tron

Put through its paces in 2024, the Q6 e-tron is a sign of what’s to come from Audi, including the brand’s latest class-leading safety tech. The large SUV achieved stand-out scores in Euro NCAP’s adult and child protection assessment categories. The Audi Q6 e-tron currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 77%. Audi Q6 e-tron (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating

9. Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y aced its Euro NCAP safety tests in 2022. As with all Tesla vehicles, the driver assistance technology is the best around, and the Model Y also achieved Euro NCAP’s highest-ever adult protection score. The other scores, for children and other road users, are excellent as well. The Tesla Model Y currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 77%. Tesla Model Y (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

10. Skoda Superb

Winner of The Car Expert’s Best Estate Car 2025 award, the fourth-generation Skoda Superb range is an excellent family car choice with ‘Superb’ safety credentials. The Skoda underwent Euro NCAP testing after its launch in 2024, and achieved a particularly impressive adult protection score. The Skoda Superb currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A in our Expert Rating Index, with a score of 80%. Skoda Superb (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating

