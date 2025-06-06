Summary

The third-generation Audi A5 is a mid-sized saloon and ‘Avant’ estate that arrived in UK showrooms in the second half of 2024. Instead of replacing the previous A5 range, which included coupé and cabriolet models, this latest iteration is the successor of the now-retired A4 range.

Beyond the A5 saloon and A5 Avant, the range also includes the sportier S5, which is also offered in saloon and estate body styles. The A5 is currently available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with two plug-in hybrid powertrains soon joining the line-up.

The line-up has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey explaining that the “next-generation A5 has more style and an even nicer interior than before.”

The range has also been commended for its on-board tech and its quiet and refined engine options. That said, reviewers generally agree that the biggest issue with the A5 is the strength of its rivals. “It is spacious, refined, and well-made”, concludes Autotrader’s Catherine King, “yet it’s not quite as engaging to drive as a BMW 3 Series or as comfortable as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.”

Carwow’s Darren King adds that alternatives are more practical, while Paul Barker of Auto Express notes that the A5 is “much more expensive” than the A4 it replaces.

As of June 2025, the Audi A5 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. The car’s positive collection of review scores is aided by an excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

A5 highlights High-quality, tech-laden interior

More rear legroom than A4 predecessor

Intuitive infotainment

Refined engines A5 lowlights Marked price increase over Audi A4

Rivals are more comfortable and practical

Rear headroom might annoy taller passengers

Other options are more fuel efficient

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon and estate car

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £43,385 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The experience behind the wheel won’t tempt keener drivers, but the Audi A5 doubles down on being a high-quality, solid and sensible car with smart looks and better legroom (although not headroom) for rear passengers. It’s also more practical than the old A4, thanks to having a hatchback tailgate rather than the restrictive letterbox-style opening of a saloon car.”

Author: Paul Barker

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic estate (Avant)

Score: 8 / 10

“As a replacement for both the A4 and A5, the all-new Audi A5 Avant makes a lot of sense, especially in diesel guise. It’s practical and spacious, comes with an efficient mild-hybrid powertrain, and is arguably better looking than the saloon. It’s also full of excellent new tech and feels unusually well made. Well worth a look if you can afford the premium price.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S5 estate (Avant)

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s much to like about the new Audi S5 Avant, and not a whole lot to dislike. It looks good, goes well, is beautifully made inside and out, and drives as sharply as any car of its type right now. It’s also spacious, and comes extremely well equipped.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It is spacious, refined, and well-made, yet it’s not quite as engaging to drive as a BMW 3 Series or as comfortable as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Car + Model reviewed: S5 Saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“The S5 is potent, premium and still flies under the radar as it always has done badged as an S4 previously. It feels less rabid than a Mercedes-AMG C43, for example, which really appeals.”

Read review Model reviewed: A5 Avant estate

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s well built, feels solid and dependable to drive and represents good value given how astronomical some car prices have gotten recently. It’s a sensible flavour of small family estate over the glitzier Mercedes C-Class estate or sharper 3-series Touring, but one that’s worth a serious look at.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Model reviewed: A5 Saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“The A5 picks up where the previous A5s and A4s left off. It’s smart, rides well and feels every bit as premium as you’d want a £42,000 five door sportback to feel. I’ve some reservations with the styling and layout of the interior, but overall it’s a car I’d still happily devour miles in.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: A5 Avant estate

Score: 8.2 / 10

“You get all of the Audi quality and style that you’d expect, coupled to a spacious estate car. It provides plenty of room for families, business users, or both as this type of car usually has to sing for its supper through the week and fetch the shopping at the weekend.”

Author: Alisdair Suttle

Read review Model reviewed: A5 Saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“The next-generation A5 has more style and an even nicer interior than before. It feels very modern, then, but its petrol engines are somewhat rudimentary 2.0-litre turbos with so-so power and efficiency.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A5 Saloon is really comfortable and has a solid interior, but alternatives are more practical.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S5 quattro saloon

“The Audi S5 is a high-tech performance saloon with a standout interior – but other German alternatives are even quicker and the estate version makes much more sense.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic Avant estate

“Audi A5 Avant is the new name for the A4 Avant. Despite the new moniker it’s still a stylish executive estate with a posh, high-tech cabin, but it’s a shame there’s no electric or hybrid power yet.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The A5’s place among these rivals is more or less unchanged compared to the A4 it replaces. That’s to say, the BMW 3-series is still the keen driver’s choice, though if comfort, technical appointment and refinement are what you want, this is a great alternative to a C-Class.”

Author: Ethan Jupp

Read review Model reviewed: S5 Saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“As ever, we suspect a more engaging rival can be found in the equivalent BMW and perhaps a more luxurious rival can be found in the equivalent Mercedes. But the S5 is an impressive thing, from its powertrain, to its build quality and its technology.”

Author: Ethan Jupp

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A5 is the curvaceous replacement for the old Audi A4. Instead of going electric, the Audi A5 offers a range of traditional petrol and diesel engines, with long-range plug-in hybrids coming soon”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S5

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi S5 is a discreet and classy high-performance hatchback and Avant estate. It is not outlandish, but delivers plenty of everyday pace with a satisfying overlay of premium appeal.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: A5 Avant estate

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The ride comfort is well balanced and the diesel engines – usually known for sounding loud and rough – are kept impressively quiet. Rear space also isn’t great, leading us to wonder why you’d bother getting an estate at all.”

Author: Keith Adams and Jake Groves

Read review Model reviewed: A5 Saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Audi A5 is a fine car and I find it encouraging that the German marque is still willing to pursue the development of efficient combustion engines, but the A5’s competition is very strong.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: S5 Saloon

Score: 9 / 10

“Once upon a time, we would more likely have recommended the BMW 3 Series or the Mercedes C-Class ahead of the Audi A4. Now, with the new A5 platform, the game has been changed completely, and nowhere more so than with the S5 version. It’s a much closer battle between the Audi and the M340i, and we’re no longer convinced the BMW is the better choice.”

Author: James Fossdyke

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Avant (estate)

Score: 8 / 10

“Capable of delivering 55mpg in the real world, the mild hybrid Audi A5 diesel Avant is also comfortable and effortlessly swift.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Audi’s drift towards overbearing levels of tech is a worry. More concerning is the lack of verve to the handling, which means it trails its main rivals despite being the newer entry. Ultimately the A5 suffers for trying to sit in the middle of that Venn diagram, depriving it of a proper USP.”

Read review Model reviewed: S5 Saloon

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s a lot to appreciate about the S5… unfortunately it gets everything going except your heart rate.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 78%

Safety assist: 77%

The Audi A5 has been awarded a full five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. This rating stands for the entire range, including the A5 saloon and Avant estate, as well as the sportier S5 saloon and Avant estate models.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Audi A5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 161 g/km C 154 – 177 g/km B – C Diesel models 133 g/km A 127 – 140 g/km A – B Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £292 C Year 2 £751 C Year 3 £1,278 C Year 4 £1,447 C Year 5 £1,856 C Overall £5,624 C

The Audi A5 can be a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Our current crop of data for the Audi A5 paints a rather limited picture of the A5’s running costs, with no data for the Audi’s fuel efficiency or insurance bracket. However, the car’s servicing and maintenance cost estimations over the course of the first five years of ownership are on the expensive side, totalling over £5,500 in fees over that period.

We are sure to receive more running cost data for the A5 in the coming months, check back soon!

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the current Audi A5 range to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi A5

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi A5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local A5 dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulia | BMW 3 Series | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Polestar 2 | Skoda Superb | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Audi A5 range at The Car Expert

