Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Audi A5

(2024 - present)

Audi A5 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

72
%
B

Safety Rating:

89
%
A

Eco Rating:

63
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

63
%
C

Summary

The third-generation Audi A5 is a mid-sized saloon and ‘Avant’ estate that arrived in UK showrooms in the second half of 2024. Instead of replacing the previous A5 range, which included coupé and cabriolet models, this latest iteration is the successor of the now-retired A4 range.

Beyond the A5 saloon and A5 Avant, the range also includes the sportier S5, which is also offered in saloon and estate body styles. The A5 is currently available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with two plug-in hybrid powertrains soon joining the line-up.

The line-up has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey explaining that the “next-generation A5 has more style and an even nicer interior than before.”

The range has also been commended for its on-board tech and its quiet and refined engine options. That said, reviewers generally agree that the biggest issue with the A5 is the strength of its rivals. “It is spacious, refined, and well-made”, concludes Autotrader’s Catherine King, “yet it’s not quite as engaging to drive as a BMW 3 Series or as comfortable as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.”

Carwow’s Darren King adds that alternatives are more practical, while Paul Barker of Auto Express notes that the A5 is “much more expensive” than the A4 it replaces.

As of June 2025, the Audi A5 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. The car’s positive collection of review scores is aided by an excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

A5 highlights

  • High-quality, tech-laden interior
  • More rear legroom than A4 predecessor
  • Intuitive infotainment
  • Refined engines

A5 lowlights

  • Marked price increase over Audi A4
  • Rivals are more comfortable and practical
  • Rear headroom might annoy taller passengers
  • Other options are more fuel efficient

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon and estate car
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £43,385 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi A5 front view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 rear view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 interior view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 Avant front view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 Avant rear view | Expert Rating
Audi S5 front view | Expert Rating
Audi S5 rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Evo

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 88%
Vulnerable road users: 78%
Safety assist: 77%

The Audi A5 has been awarded a full five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. This rating stands for the entire range, including the A5 saloon and Avant estate, as well as the sportier S5 saloon and Avant estate models.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Audi A5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models161 g/kmC154 – 177 g/kmB – C
Diesel models133 g/kmA127 – 140 g/kmA – B
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£292C
Year 2£751C
Year 3£1,278C
Year 4£1,447C
Year 5£1,856C
Overall£5,624C

The Audi A5 can be a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Our current crop of data for the Audi A5 paints a rather limited picture of the A5’s running costs, with no data for the Audi’s fuel efficiency or insurance bracket. However, the car’s servicing and maintenance cost estimations over the course of the first five years of ownership are on the expensive side, totalling over £5,500 in fees over that period.

We are sure to receive more running cost data for the A5 in the coming months, check back soon!

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the current Audi A5 range to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi A5

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi A5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local A5 dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulia | BMW 3 Series | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Peugeot 508 | Polestar 2 | Skoda Superb | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Reviewers agree that the Audi A5 is a great family car choice, but some suggest that its rivals are more comfortable and practical.Audi A5
