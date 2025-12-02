Dacia Jogger gets small styling and engine update

The seven-seat Dacia Jogger has been given a minor mid-life facelift that is now available to order, including cosmetic tweaks, new interior trimmings and a hybrid engine update.

The budget-end people carrier, which rivals the sales of the Ford Tourneo Connect and Volkswagen Touran, has been given a different LED headlight signature – dashes and dots instead of the previous chevron-shaped design – and a new-look front grille adorned with white dashes either side of the Dacia logo.

In the rear, Dacia has also revised the taillight design that stretches from roof to boot lid, with the new light units blending better with the rear window glass. The manufacturer has also added an additional ‘sandstone’ metallic paint colour to the options list.

Stepping inside, the revised Jogger comes with ‘more resistant’ upholstery materials, some tweaks to the dashboard design and a new ten-inch infotainment touchscreen wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Additional new tech like automatic high-beam assist headlights, a multi-view parking camera, and a wireless smartphone charger have also been added to the Jogger range, depending on the trim level opted for.

In the engine department, customers can now spec the brand’s 155hp petrol-electric hybrid powertrain in the Jogger – the same engine offered in the Duster and Bigster model line-ups. This combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery. Power is sent to the front wheels through an automatic transmission, with a 0-62mph sprint reportedly taking nine seconds.