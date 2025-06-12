fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Electric BYD Dolphin Surf supermini now on sale

The BYD Dolphin Surf hatchback is now available to order with budget-end pricing that makes it one of the cheapest new electric cars on sale

BYD Dolphin Surf

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

The compact all-electric BYD Dolphin Surf hatchback is now available to order in the UK, with budget-end pricing that undercuts rivals like the Renault 5 E-Tech and Citroën ë-C3.

On sale as the BYD ‘Seagull’ since 2023 in China, the Dolphin Surf is now the smallest entry-level car in BYD’s UK and Europe line-up.

It isn’t part of the Dolphin range which rivals the Cupra Born and Mini Cooper Electric – the Surf is a slightly smaller (30 centimetres shorter front to back) standalone model that aims to steal sales from the Citroën ë-C3 and Hyundai Inster.

The Dolphin Surf has a markedly different exterior design to that of the larger Dolphin, with more angular LED headlights, thick cladding on the front and rear bumpers, and a ‘sporty’ roof spoiler that extends over the rear window.

The lead-in 87hp ‘Active’ trim is powered by a 30kWh battery that returns up to a reported 137 miles on a single charge, with a 0-62mph sprint taking 11.1 seconds. Charging at DC speeds of up to 65kW, a 10% TO 80% battery top-up takes around half an hour.

Opting for the ‘Boost’ trim adds more battery range, but not performance. Powered by a larger 43kWh battery pack, this mid-range model can muster up to 200 miles without charging, but as it makes use of the same 87hp electric motor, the 0-62mph sprint time is cut to 12.1 seconds.

The top-spec model is the ‘Comfort’, which is powered by the same 43kWh battery but with a more powerful 154hp electric motor, increasing single-charge travel distance to 193 miles and cutting the 0-62mph sprint time to 9.1 seconds.

Inside, the car comes with a ten-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, as well as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, keyless entry, a rear view parking camera and rear parking sensors.

The ‘Active’ package also includes adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition tech, with electrically-folding door mirrors and rain-sensing wipers reserved for the ‘Boost’ trim and above, and a surround-view camera system featured on the ‘Comfort’ spec sheet. The cabin is trimmed in vegan leather, regardless of trim choice, and exterior colour choices include the standard lime green, black, white and blue.

Now on sale prices for the Dolphin Surf start at around £19k – nearly £7k cheaper than the entry-level Dolphin model and £4k cheaper than the Renault 5 E-Tech. There are still cheaper electric cars however, namely the smaller Dacia Spring and the Leapmotor T03 city car.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved