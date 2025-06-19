Kia updates EV6 GT and adds EV9 GT

fbpx
Kia is picking up the pace of its performance electric vehicles with two new GT models – the upgraded EV6 GT and brand-new EV9 GT

Kia EV6 GT (2025 facelift)

by Stuart Masson

Kia is picking up the pace of its performance electric vehicles with two new GT models – the upgraded EV6 GT and brand-new EV9 GT.

The EV6 GT is belatedly making a return to the line-up this summer after being taken off sale when the rest of the EV6 range was updated last year. The EV9 GT, on the other hand, is a new addition to the EV9 range.

The upgraded Kia EV6 GT

The updated EV6 GT has improved performance and is powered by a larger battery pack than the previous model (84kWh vs 77kWh), which gives it an official driving range of 279 miles if you can resist using all its considerable performance, which consists of a 0 to 62mph acceleration time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 161mph. Kia claims that it’s the fastest-accelerating car that the company has ever produced.

As well as the same upgrades found in the latest versions of regular EV6 models, the GT now pumps out a colossal 480kW (650hp) of power and 770Nm of torque. Those numbers are 11% and 4% better than the not-exactly-slow previous model. The new model also offers what Kia calls Virtual Gear Shift technology, simulating a six-speed paddle-operated transmission.

As with the previous EV6 GT, the updated model is pretty stealthy in disguising its stunning performance. If you look hard, you’ll find neon green brake callipers, neon green piping throughout the interior, and a neon green ‘GT’ button on the steering wheel., But there are no massive wheels or crazy body kit – and obviously no burbling exhaust note to give the game away.

The upgraded model also features an enhanced GT Mode, a dedicated drive mode that sharpens up steering responses. GT Mode also changes the 12-inch driver display screen, with neon green details and a new font for the speed and range readouts.

Pricing for the Kia EV6 GT starts at £60K and you can buy one from your local Kia dealer today.

The new Kia EV9 GT

Kia has applied its GT magic to a second EV in its ever-growing range, the EV9 large SUV. It’s a slightly less overwhelming performance package than the EV6 GT, with ‘merely’ 375kW (510hp) of power and 740Nm of torque directed to all four wheels.

You’ll still be first to the school gates with a 0-62mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 136mph, and if you don’t go anywhere near either of those numbers, you may get somewhere close to the official driving range of 280 miles from the EV9’s 100kW battery.

As you’d expect, the Kia EV9 GT also features all the driver assistance systems found on the regular EV9. In addition, the Intelligent Speed Limit Assist is now customisable, allowing the driver to adjust the over-speed warning on the EV9 GT.

Over and above the conventional EV9, the GT’s added power is supported by electronically controlled suspension as standard, as well as a predictive system to detect and react to changing road surfaces.

As with the EV6 GT, the EV9 model only offers subtle hints at the performance contained underneath. There are new 21-inch alloy wheels and upgraded brakes, and similar neon green highlights both inside and out.

Like the GT-Line S version of the regular EV9 range, you can spec your EV9 GT with either six or seven seats, depending on whether you want a three-seat bench or two individual chairs in the middle row.

Pricing for the Kia EV9 GT starts at just over £82K. You can place an order today, with first customer cars expected sometime in September.

