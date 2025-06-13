New Peugeot e-208 GTi hot hatch unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled a new hot hatch variant of its all-electric e-208 supermini, marking the return of the brand’s ‘GTi’ performance badge.

Out to challenge the sales of Stellantis stablemate the Abarth 500e, as well as rivals like the Cupra Born, Alpine A290 and Mini John Cooper Works Electric, the e-208 GTi is powered by the same 280hp front-mounted electric motor as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

Paired with a 54kWh battery and a limited-slip differential fitted to the rear axle, the hot hatch can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 112mph.

The first electric model built by Peugeot Sport – the French brand’s motorsport division – the e-208 GTi has been given some suspension tuning that lowers the hatchback by three centimetres and revised handling dynamics that make the steering more direct. The car also has a slightly wider stance than the standard e-208, and comes with a rear anti-roll bar.

Peugeot says that the car can deliver up to 217 miles between charges, and that the hatchback can charge at DC speeds of up to 100kW – a 20% to 80% battery top-up taking less than 30 minutes.

This ‘GTi’ version has been given several ‘sporty’ cosmetic tweaks, including unique 18-inch alloy wheels that features the ‘GTi’ logo and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres, a chunkier spoiler that protrudes above the rear window and a thick diffuser on the rear bumper.

Changes are more subtle in the front. The hot hatch comes with three ‘tiger claw’ daytime running lights below the headlights. The show model has a bright red bodywork colour with the wing mirrors, wheel arches and spoiler finished in black.

The red and black colour scheme continues inside. The cabin layout is unchanged, but the bucket seats and steering wheel are trimmed in Alcantara leather.

Peugeot has yet to confirm its UK price list for the new hot hatch, and we don’t currently know exactly when the e-208 GTi will arrive in the UK either. Those details, as well as further trim specification details, are sure to follow in the coming months. Check back soon!