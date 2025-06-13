fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Peugeot e-208 GTi hot hatch unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled a new hot hatch variant of its all-electric e-208 supermini, marking the return of the brand's 'GTi' performance badge

2025 Peugeot e-208 GTi

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Peugeot has unveiled a new hot hatch variant of its all-electric e-208 supermini, marking the return of the brand’s ‘GTi’ performance badge.

Out to challenge the sales of Stellantis stablemate the Abarth 500e, as well as rivals like the Cupra Born, Alpine A290 and Mini John Cooper Works Electric, the e-208 GTi is powered by the same 280hp front-mounted electric motor as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

Paired with a 54kWh battery and a limited-slip differential fitted to the rear axle, the hot hatch can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 112mph.

The first electric model built by Peugeot Sport – the French brand’s motorsport division – the e-208 GTi has been given some suspension tuning that lowers the hatchback by three centimetres and revised handling dynamics that make the steering more direct. The car also has a slightly wider stance than the standard e-208, and comes with a rear anti-roll bar.

Peugeot says that the car can deliver up to 217 miles between charges, and that the hatchback can charge at DC speeds of up to 100kW – a 20% to 80% battery top-up taking less than 30 minutes.

This ‘GTi’ version has been given several ‘sporty’ cosmetic tweaks, including unique 18-inch alloy wheels that features the ‘GTi’ logo and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres, a chunkier spoiler that protrudes above the rear window and a thick diffuser on the rear bumper.

Changes are more subtle in the front. The hot hatch comes with three ‘tiger claw’ daytime running lights below the headlights. The show model has a bright red bodywork colour with the wing mirrors, wheel arches and spoiler finished in black.

The red and black colour scheme continues inside. The cabin layout is unchanged, but the bucket seats and steering wheel are trimmed in Alcantara leather.

Peugeot has yet to confirm its UK price list for the new hot hatch, and we don’t currently know exactly when the e-208 GTi will arrive in the UK either. Those details, as well as further trim specification details, are sure to follow in the coming months. Check back soon!

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved