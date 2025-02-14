New Subaru Forester now on sale

Subaru has launched its sixth-generation Forester SUV in the UK, which introduces a new exterior and interior design and is an all-wheel drive hybrid as standard.

Replacing the now-retired fifth-generation Forester which had been on sale in the UK since 2019, this new version is powered by the same 136hp 2.0-litre petrol engine and small hybrid battery, but Subaru says it has made 24 technical improvements to the powertrain to “deliver enhanced driving characteristics.”

The manufacturer has also given the SUV a new electric power steering system that it says “provides improved response and more natural feedback.”

A 0-62mph sprint can reportedly be completed in 12.2 seconds and top speed is capped at 116mph. Like the previous version, the Forester has a 22 centimetres ground clearance, and can tow up to 1,870kg of trailer weight. The SUV makes use of an automatic gearbox, and Subaru adds that the chassis and suspension are more rigid than before.

Subaru says it has also updated the car’s crash avoidance tech by installing a wide-angle camera and an improved front radar. The brand says that it has also improved its driver drowsiness alert system and this model is the first Subaru to come with an ’emergency driving stop’ system which activates if the driver becomes incapacitated.

Inside, the SUV comes with a new 12-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen that is wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Subaru adds that it has used more sound-deadening materials to reduce cabin noise when on the move, and the revised front seats are said to reduce head sway when compared to the previous model.

Opening the boot lid reveals 508 litres of boot space, which expands to 1,720 litres with rear seats folded.

Three different trim levels are now available – the entry-level ‘Limited’, mid-range ‘Field’ and top-spec ‘Touring’ – which are all powered by the same engine. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, heated Front Seats, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and a surround view parking camera.

The ‘Field’ builds on the entry-level specification by adding privacy glass, a heated steering wheel and a motorised boot lid, while the ‘Touring’ introduces larger 19-inch alloy wheels, heated rear seats, a sliding UV glass sunroof and leather interior upholstery.

Pricing for this latest iteration of the Forester now starts at £39k, rising to £43k for the ‘Touring’ version.