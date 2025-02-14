fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Subaru Forester now on sale

Subaru has launched its sixth-generation Forester SUV in the UK, which is an all-wheel drive hybrid as standard

2025 Subaru Forester

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Subaru has launched its sixth-generation Forester SUV in the UK, which introduces a new exterior and interior design and is an all-wheel drive hybrid as standard.

Replacing the now-retired fifth-generation Forester which had been on sale in the UK since 2019, this new version is powered by the same 136hp 2.0-litre petrol engine and small hybrid battery, but Subaru says it has made 24 technical improvements to the powertrain to “deliver enhanced driving characteristics.”

The manufacturer has also given the SUV a new electric power steering system that it says “provides improved response and more natural feedback.”

A 0-62mph sprint can reportedly be completed in 12.2 seconds and top speed is capped at 116mph. Like the previous version, the Forester has a 22 centimetres ground clearance, and can tow up to 1,870kg of trailer weight. The SUV makes use of an automatic gearbox, and Subaru adds that the chassis and suspension are more rigid than before.

Subaru says it has also updated the car’s crash avoidance tech by installing a wide-angle camera and an improved front radar. The brand says that it has also improved its driver drowsiness alert system and this model is the first Subaru to come with an ’emergency driving stop’ system which activates if the driver becomes incapacitated.

Inside, the SUV comes with a new 12-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen that is wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Subaru adds that it has used more sound-deadening materials to reduce cabin noise when on the move, and the revised front seats are said to reduce head sway when compared to the previous model.

Opening the boot lid reveals 508 litres of boot space, which expands to 1,720 litres with rear seats folded.

Three different trim levels are now available – the entry-level ‘Limited’, mid-range ‘Field’ and top-spec ‘Touring’ – which are all powered by the same engine. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, heated Front Seats, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and a surround view parking camera.

The ‘Field’ builds on the entry-level specification by adding privacy glass, a heated steering wheel and a motorised boot lid, while the ‘Touring’ introduces larger 19-inch alloy wheels, heated rear seats, a sliding UV glass sunroof and leather interior upholstery.

Pricing for this latest iteration of the Forester now starts at £39k, rising to £43k for the ‘Touring’ version.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved