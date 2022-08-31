Toyota Yaris Cross gains GR Sport trim

Toyota has announced that a ‘GR Sport’ trim will soon join its Yaris Cross range, featuring cosmetic tweaks inside and out, and a revised suspension setup.

Toyota says that the introduction of this new trim is part of an attempt to make the Yaris Cross attract a wider range of customers. ‘GR Sport’ versions of the Yaris supermini, Corolla hatchback and C-HR SUV are already on sale, which the brand says are garnering sales success.

To be clear, this is not a performance-enhanced ‘GR’ version of the Yaris Cross, like the GR Yaris hot hatch. It is a trim at the top of the standard Yaris Cross range that features the exterior and interior flair of a GR model, without any engine tweaks or changes.

However, with “better steering, roll and grip feel” in mind, Toyota has firmed up the suspension of this GR Sport trim version so that the crossover feels more responsive in high speed corners.

The front-end fascia of the car remains largely the same – this GR Sport variant features subtle redesign of the mesh pattern on the grille and lower air intake.

In the rear, this trim introduces a sportier rear diffuser which is embossed with the same mesh pattern. The trim also comes with unique 18-inch alloy wheels.

GR Sport will be the only Yaris Cross trim available in ‘Ash Grey’ – a signature colour of Toyota’s GR range – as well as an additional orange exterior colour option. Bi-tone colour configurations are available, which see the roof and window pillars finished in black.

‘GR’ branding can be seen in several places across the car’s exterior and interior, including the front grille, steering wheel, starter button, mats and headrests.

The upholstery, which is trimmed in a suede-like material, is finished in black with red stitching. Toyota has also added some silver metal accents to the doors and dashboard.

The Yaris Cross GR Sport will be available to pre-order sometime in Autumn this year, but Toyota has not announced the pricing of this trim as of yet. The brand says that this additional trim will sit alongside the range-topping ‘Excel’ trim in the Yaris Cross range, which currently costs over £28k to purchase outright.

As the key criticisms of the Yaris Cross relate to its modest performance and slow infotainment, the addition of this sporty trim grade is not likely to have much of an impact on the car’s Expert Rating of 70%.