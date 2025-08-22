fbpx
UK pricing announced for electric BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

by Sean Rees
The compact battery-powered BYD Atto 2 SUV is now available to order in the UK, with two trim levels to choose from.

Originally scheduled for a February arrival, the Atto 2 slots in between the Dolphin and Atto 3 in BYD’s range, and has been designed to be maneuverable on the inner-city commute, “with no compromise on comfort and ‘big-car’ features.”

Set to rival the likes of the new Kia EV3, Renault 4 and Volvo EX30, the entry-level ‘Boost’ version of the small family car is powered by a 51kWh battery and 175hp electric motor pairing that provides a range of 214 miles between charges. This is an improvement on the Atto 2 powertrain spec that was announced back in January – while the power of the electric motor remains unchanged, the battery is more powerful than previously stated, increasing single-charge travel distance.

Customers can also opt for the more expensive ‘Comfort’ model, which makes use of a larger 65kWh battery and a slightly more powerful 201hp motor, this combination mustering up to 261 miles of range. While the ‘Boost’ has its DC charging speed capped at 82kW, the ‘Comfort’ has an improved charging rate of 155kW, which the manufacturer says cuts around 15 minutes off the time it takes to top the battery up from 10% to 80% charge – 25 minutes total.

The SUV sits on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes with a rather generous lead-in equipment list, including a 13-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen (the same system found in the entry-level Atto 3) and a nine-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging pad, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof.

Beyond the more powerful powertrain, the ‘Comfort’ grade adds rear privacy glass, ambient interior lighting and a rear armrest with cup-holders. 

UK pricing for the BYD Atto 2 now starts at just under £31k, undercutting rivals like the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric by a few thousand pounds.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
