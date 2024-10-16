fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Citroën C4 and C4 X models given facelift

Citroën has announced that its C4 and C4 X will receive a facelift early next year, which includes a revised exterior design.

Citroen C4

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Citroën has announced that its C4 liftback and C4 X fastback models (including the all-electric ë-C4 and ë-C4 X) will receive a fresh facelift early next year which includes a revised exterior design, as well as minor interior trim and tech changes.

Unveiled at the Paris motor show, the revised C4 and C4X model line-ups have been given a new front end with the brand’s new chevron logo front and centre.

The facelift brings the models up to date with Citroën’s latest design ethos first shown off with the small C3 and ë-C3 hatchbacks, including a new-look daytime running light signature, a revised front grille, and wider LED headlights with LED indicators. All together, Citroën says that these changes have aerodynamic benefits, slightly improving fuel or battery efficiency.

Citroën has also toned down the plastic bumper cladding on the front bumper, and the C4’s re-shaped tail lights in the rear – which now stretch further across the boot lid below the ducktail spoiler – have been mounted slightly lower in an attempt to visually widen the rear of the C4 and make it look more stable on the road. The rear end of the C4 X remains unchanged.

Inside, the headline change is a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel which the manufacturer says has been designed with achieving “optimum clarity” in mind. This new screen is paired with a ten-inch central infotainment touchscreen which isn’t new, but now runs Citroën’s latest infotainment software that includes a ChatGPT AI-powered voice assistant and wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Citroën adds that it has redesigned the ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats that come with the C4 and C4 X too, making the foam padding in the seats 15 millimetres thicker.

Finally, on to the engine options. The revised C4 and C4 X will have a near-identical engine line-up that includes petrol, hybrid and all-electric powertrain choices. The only traditional ICE-powered option is the entry-level ‘PureTech 130’, which is powered by a 130hp turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The next step up is the ‘Hybrid 100’ – which will only be available in the C4 range – uses the same 1.2-litre engine but with the addition of a small battery and electric motor, the latter helping to start the combustion engine and recharging the battery during braking, minimising wear and tear on the brakes. Citroën adds that the hybrid can handle short journeys on electric power alone.

The ‘Hybrid 136’ will be available for both the C4 and C4 X – it’s the same configuration as the ‘Hybrid 100’ but with 36hp extra.

The updated ë-C4 and ë-C4 X will be offered with two electric powertrain choices. Entry-level versions get a 50kWh battery and 136hp electric motor that can reportedly travel up to 223 miles on a single charge, while the larger 54kWh powerpack and 156hp motor pairing can muster up to 260 miles before a recharge is needed.

Speaking of recharging, the maximum DC charging speed for both engine choices is still 100kW, which is slower than the likes of the new Renault Scenic E-Tech which can charge at up to 150kW, but a 20% to 80% battery top-up is said to take less than 30 minutes.

That just about sums up the C4 and C4 X facelift. Citroën says that the first updated models will arrive in UK showrooms early next year, with pricing yet to be confirmed. More details are sure to follow in the coming months, check back soon!

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved