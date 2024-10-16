Citroën C4 and C4 X models given facelift

Citroën has announced that its C4 liftback and C4 X fastback models (including the all-electric ë-C4 and ë-C4 X) will receive a fresh facelift early next year which includes a revised exterior design, as well as minor interior trim and tech changes.

Unveiled at the Paris motor show, the revised C4 and C4X model line-ups have been given a new front end with the brand’s new chevron logo front and centre.

The facelift brings the models up to date with Citroën’s latest design ethos first shown off with the small C3 and ë-C3 hatchbacks, including a new-look daytime running light signature, a revised front grille, and wider LED headlights with LED indicators. All together, Citroën says that these changes have aerodynamic benefits, slightly improving fuel or battery efficiency.

Citroën has also toned down the plastic bumper cladding on the front bumper, and the C4’s re-shaped tail lights in the rear – which now stretch further across the boot lid below the ducktail spoiler – have been mounted slightly lower in an attempt to visually widen the rear of the C4 and make it look more stable on the road. The rear end of the C4 X remains unchanged.

Inside, the headline change is a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel which the manufacturer says has been designed with achieving “optimum clarity” in mind. This new screen is paired with a ten-inch central infotainment touchscreen which isn’t new, but now runs Citroën’s latest infotainment software that includes a ChatGPT AI-powered voice assistant and wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Citroën adds that it has redesigned the ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats that come with the C4 and C4 X too, making the foam padding in the seats 15 millimetres thicker.

Finally, on to the engine options. The revised C4 and C4 X will have a near-identical engine line-up that includes petrol, hybrid and all-electric powertrain choices. The only traditional ICE-powered option is the entry-level ‘PureTech 130’, which is powered by a 130hp turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The next step up is the ‘Hybrid 100’ – which will only be available in the C4 range – uses the same 1.2-litre engine but with the addition of a small battery and electric motor, the latter helping to start the combustion engine and recharging the battery during braking, minimising wear and tear on the brakes. Citroën adds that the hybrid can handle short journeys on electric power alone.

The ‘Hybrid 136’ will be available for both the C4 and C4 X – it’s the same configuration as the ‘Hybrid 100’ but with 36hp extra.

The updated ë-C4 and ë-C4 X will be offered with two electric powertrain choices. Entry-level versions get a 50kWh battery and 136hp electric motor that can reportedly travel up to 223 miles on a single charge, while the larger 54kWh powerpack and 156hp motor pairing can muster up to 260 miles before a recharge is needed.

Speaking of recharging, the maximum DC charging speed for both engine choices is still 100kW, which is slower than the likes of the new Renault Scenic E-Tech which can charge at up to 150kW, but a 20% to 80% battery top-up is said to take less than 30 minutes.

That just about sums up the C4 and C4 X facelift. Citroën says that the first updated models will arrive in UK showrooms early next year, with pricing yet to be confirmed. More details are sure to follow in the coming months, check back soon!