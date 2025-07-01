fbpx
New model

Electric Kia EV4 now available to order

Kia has announced that its new electric EV4 is now available to order, with three trim levels and two powertrain options to choose from

Kia EV4

by Sean Rees

Kia has announced that its new all-electric EV4 hatchback is now available to order in the UK, with three trim levels and two powertrain options to choose from.

Sitting between the smaller award-winning EV3 crossover and the upcoming EV5 SUV in Kia’s battery-powered UK range, the EV4 will be available in its hatchback body style at launch, with saloon variants to follow “in due course”.

It’s a mid-sized family car, set to compete with the sales of rivals like the Citroën ë-C4 and MG 4, Kia adding that it has been designed for European roads and is currently in production at the brand’s factory in Slovakia.

The range starts with the lead-in ‘Air’ trim, which is offered with either the ‘Standard Range’ 58kWh powertrain or ‘Long Range’ 81kWh battery pack. Both derive their power output from a front-mounted 200hp electric motor, but the former can muster up to 273 miles on a single charge, while the latter can reportedly handle up to 388 miles of travel without charging.

The EV4 can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 7.5 seconds, with top speed electronically capped at 105mph. The mid-range ‘GT-Line’ and top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ trims are only offered with the larger 81kWh battery option, both having a slightly reduced official range of 362 miles.

Giving the battery a 10% to 80% top-up takes 29 minutes for the ‘Standard Range’ and 31 minutes for the ‘Long Range’ using a 350kW DC rapid charging station.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Air’ (from £34,695)

  • LED headlights, daytime running lights, tail lights and rear fog lights
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Electric door mirrors with LED indicators
  • Rain-sensing windscreen wipers
  • Heated rear window and spoiler
  • Heated front seats
  • Artificial leather steering wheel
  • 12-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Five-inch climate control touchscreen
  • 12-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Smart cruise control and lane keeping assistance
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Rear-view parking camera
  • Cloth upholstery

Mid-range ‘GT-Line’ (from £39,395)

  • All ‘Air’ features that are not replaced
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • ‘GT-Line’ exterior styling pack
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Artificial leather upholstery
  • Electrically-adjustable driver seat
  • Wireless smartphone charging pad
  • Customisable ambient interior lighting

Top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ (from £43,895)

  • All lower trim features that are not replaced
  • Front sunroof
  • Adaptive LED headlights
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Heated outer rear seats
  • Motorised boot lid
  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability
  • Remote parking assistance tech
  • Premium Harman Kardon sound system
  • Head-up display
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Surround-view parking camera

Kia says that the hatchback comes with the brand’s latest suite of on-board tech, pointing to the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen pairing on the dashboard that the brand calls the ‘connected car Navigation Cockpit’. This comes as standard, with these two displays connected together by a smaller five-inch touchscreen dedicated to the car’s climate control settings.

Part of Kia’s plans to launch 15 different electric cars by 2030, the EV4 is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at around £35k for the ‘Air’ variant with the ‘Standard Range’ battery pack.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

by Sean Rees

