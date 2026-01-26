Summary

The Lamborghini Temerario is a V8-powered mid-engined plug-in hybrid supercar which effectively replaces the now discontinued V10 Huracán coupé.

The smaller sibling to the brand’s range-topping Revuelto supercar, and taking its name from a 19th century fighting bull which means ‘fierce’ or ‘courageous’, the Temerario is Lamborghini’s first mid-engined V8 model since the 1980s Lamborghini Jalpa.

This twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 powertrain is a focal point of the Temerario’s reviewer praise. “The way the hybrid technology has been applied makes it feel absolutely up-to-the-minute and endows it with an impressive breadth of dynamic accessibility and capability”, says Evo’s Richard Meaden. “But the Temerario’s weakness is in being too polite.”

Top Gear’s Tom Ford agrees, arguing that the Temerario doesn’t have the “aural drama” for the Huracán or some competitors, but that could be a positive for some. “It’s not as raw – or as immediately intimidating – as something like a Ferrari 296 GTB or McLaren 750S, but at the same time, that might make it a more usable daily, albeit one that can similarly make you swallow your tongue when the mood takes you.”

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Temerario holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%. Beyond the supercar’s positive set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by very high running cost estimations.

Temerario highlights Serious power and agility

Uncomplicated and thrilling driving experience

Well-equipped and reasonably practical cabin Temerario lowlights More subdued character than the ferocious Huracan

Some understeer

Very expensive, particularly after options list

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined Coupé

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £259,570 on-road Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Featured reviews “The Lamborghini Temerario is an intriguing but also rather contradictory machine. The way the hybrid technology has been applied makes it feel absolutely up-to-the-minute and endows it with an impressive breadth of dynamic accessibility and capability, not to mention refinement. But the Temerario’s weakness is in being too polite. It’s almost as though it thinks it’s a next-gen Audi R8.” Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“This new baby supercar is a typically raucous and engaging Lambo, but in a completely different way to the brand’s previous models.” Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Score: 8 / 10

“First impressions suggest the Lamborghini Temerario is a highly impressive car, but that its handling isn’t as intuitive as it could be and that the V8 can’t compare with the old V10 in the emotional stakes.”

Author: Ben Barry

Read review The Sunday Times “This is a car that can still reward good drivers while flattering average ones. Technically it’s a masterpiece and subjectively a whole lot of fun, and it would be unfair to suggest it can’t tickle your erogenous zones in ways that only a Lamborghini can.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear Score: 8 / 10

“The Temerario is a complex, fascinating and deeply technical super sports car. No, it’s not got the easy win of a dramatic V10, but Lamborghini has a good idea of what it means to be a Lambo, and have tried very hard to inject that naughtiness that everybody expects. It’s not as raw – or as immediately intimidating – as something like a Ferrari 296GTB or McLaren 750S, but it can similarly make you swallow your tongue when the mood takes you.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Temerario has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Given its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to ever happen.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Temerario has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we are not expecting this to happen.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Hybrid models 25 mpg E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 272 g/km E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F

As you might expect, the Lamborghini Temerario is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While this V8-powered plug-in hybrid is estimated to deliver 5mpg more than the now-retired Huracán coupé, the Temerario’s average fuel efficiency of 25mpg is poor, and very thristy by plug-in hybrid standards. This isn’t uncommon for partially-electrified supercars – the powertrain has been built for performance, not fuel efficiency. That said, the Lamborghini’s key market rival, the plug-in hybrid Ferrari 296 GTB, returns an estimated 44mpg.

It will come to no one’s surprise that the Temerario is predicted to sit in the highest insurance premium bracket.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lamborghini Temerario to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Temerario, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Lamborghini Temerario

Overall rating B 76% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Lamborghini’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Temerario.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Temerario has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the plug-in hybrid battery components.

Warranty on a used Lamborghini Temerario

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Lamborghini Temerario from an official Lamborghini dealership, you will get a minimum 12-month (24-month available as an option) warranty included.

If you are buying a used Lamborghini Temerario from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Lamborghini Temerario from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lamborghini Temerario

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lamborghini Temerario. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lamborghini dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Lamborghini Temerario has received

2026 Red Dot Design Award

Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year – Best Performance car

