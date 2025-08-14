fbpx
McLaren 750S

(2023 - present)

McLaren 750S | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

59
%
D

Used car score:

54
%
E

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

91
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

30
%
E

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

15
%
E

Warranty Rating:

41
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The McLaren 720S was mid-engined supercar available as both a coupé and ‘Spider’ convertible. Replacing the 720S that was retired in 2022, the 750S range is Mclaren’s latest ‘Super Series’ line-up.

While McLaren does offer another supercar – the V6-powered Artura plug-in hybrid – the 750S makes use of a traditional 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, making seemingly the last of a dying breed.

“McLaren’s finest achievement to date was the 720S” says the Top Gear team. “The McLaren 750S tops it.”

Building on the 720S, Jeremy Clarkson of The Sunday Times adds that the 750S offers “snappier acceleration and more grip in the corners”, and that the manufacturer has been successful in “making the car more useable on a day-to-day basis.”

“The performance is simply staggering”, argues Evo’s James Bovingdon, adding the caviat that the “interior doesn’t feel as special as it used to”, explaining that the supercar is missing some of the signature cabin touches of former models.

As of August 2025, the McLaren 750S holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%. Beyond the car’s overwhelmingly positive review scores, this overall rating is dragged down by very high running costs and high emissions.

750S highlights

  • Thrilling and intense performance
  • Balanced chassis and sharp handling
  • Improved on-board tech

750S lowlights

  • Very expensive to buy and run
  • Ferrari 296 is a more polished package

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £xx,xxx on-road

Launched: [eg – Spring 2019]
Last updated: [eg – Summer 2020]
Replacement due: xxx

McLaren 750S coupe front view | Expert Rating
McLaren 750S coupe rear view | Expert Rating
McLaren 750S interior view | Expert Rating
McLaren 750S convertible front view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The McLaren 750S is an evolution of the 720S it replaces, cherrypicking choice parts of the wild 765LT to create a McLaren best-of album on four wheels.”

Model reviewed: 750S Coupé

Score: 10 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Jethro Bovingdon

“A maximum rating of five stars might seem like a generous score for a revised version of an old-school supercar that costs a quarter-of-a-million pounds. But the McLaren 750S gets so many things right on so many levels – and is so much sharper to drive than the car it replaces – we can’t help but be blown away by it. In fact, it’s just how a loud, proud, mad, slightly scary supercar should be. No wonder it’s sold out for the next 18 months.”

Score: 10 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Steve Sutcliffe

More reviews

Auto Express

Car

Evo

Motoring Research

The Scotsman

The Sunday Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the McLaren 750S has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Having to buy a few McLaren supercars for testing would probably blow Euro NCAP’s budget for the whole year, so it’s unlikely to ever happen.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August, the McLaren 750S has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll have to use your imagination to work out how environmentally friendly a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine from a supercar might be.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models23 mpgE
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models276 g/kmE
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F

As you might imagine, The McLaren 750S is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The supercar’s V8 engine is rather thirsty when compared to the car market at large, returning an average of 23mpg. This is one of the poorest fuel consumption stats in our Expert Rating Index, but on par with other pure petrol supercars like the McLaren GTS, Maserati MC20 and Porsche 911 Turbo.

The car’s insurance premiums are also estimated to be in the highest bracket possible – this is without a doubt one of the most expensive cars to insure in the UK.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the McLaren 750S to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 750S, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the McLaren 750S

Overall ratingC41%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles

McLaren’s new car warranty is fairly standard, and no different from rival brands in a similar price bracket as the 750S.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage.

Warranty on a used McLaren 750S

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ McLaren 750S from an official McLaren dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included, with the option to extend the warranty by a further twelve months.
  • If you are buying a used McLaren 750S from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used McLaren 750S from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the McLaren 750S

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the McLaren 750S. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local McLaren dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the McLaren 750S has received.

2025

  • Top Gear AwardsPerformance Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used McLaren 750S, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari 296 | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | Lotus Emira | McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo | Nissan GT-R





The McLaren 750S is an old-school supercar with blistering pace and acceleration, and a more capable daily driver than the 720S it replaces.McLaren 750S
