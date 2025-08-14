Summary
The McLaren 720S was mid-engined supercar available as both a coupé and ‘Spider’ convertible. Replacing the 720S that was retired in 2022, the 750S range is Mclaren’s latest ‘Super Series’ line-up.
While McLaren does offer another supercar – the V6-powered Artura plug-in hybrid – the 750S makes use of a traditional 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, making seemingly the last of a dying breed.
“McLaren’s finest achievement to date was the 720S” says the Top Gear team. “The McLaren 750S tops it.”
Building on the 720S, Jeremy Clarkson of The Sunday Times adds that the 750S offers “snappier acceleration and more grip in the corners”, and that the manufacturer has been successful in “making the car more useable on a day-to-day basis.”
“The performance is simply staggering”, argues Evo’s James Bovingdon, adding the caviat that the “interior doesn’t feel as special as it used to”, explaining that the supercar is missing some of the signature cabin touches of former models.
As of August 2025, the McLaren 750S holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%. Beyond the car’s overwhelmingly positive review scores, this overall rating is dragged down by very high running costs and high emissions.
750S highlights
- Thrilling and intense performance
- Balanced chassis and sharp handling
- Improved on-board tech
750S lowlights
- Very expensive to buy and run
- Ferrari 296 is a more polished package
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-engined coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol
Media reviews
Featured reviews
“The McLaren 750S is an evolution of the 720S it replaces, cherrypicking choice parts of the wild 765LT to create a McLaren best-of album on four wheels.”
Model reviewed: 750S Coupé
Score: 10 / 10Read full review
“A maximum rating of five stars might seem like a generous score for a revised version of an old-school supercar that costs a quarter-of-a-million pounds. But the McLaren 750S gets so many things right on so many levels – and is so much sharper to drive than the car it replaces – we can’t help but be blown away by it. In fact, it’s just how a loud, proud, mad, slightly scary supercar should be. No wonder it’s sold out for the next 18 months.”
Score: 10 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 750S Spider
Score: 9 / 10
“The new McLaren 750S Spider provides a sensational supercar experience, and it’s even better with the roof down.”
Author: Paul Barker
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“All in all, the McLaren 750S is ferociously fast, adjustable and usable on the road and delivers proper supercar thrills. On track, meanwhile, it’ll be flattering and friendly to track day novices and newcomers, while remaining properly exciting and communicative for the supercar-driving cognoscenti. Go for a Spider and you’ve got one hell of a do-anything supercar.”
Author: Jake Groves
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: 750S Spider
Score: 10 / 10
“Overall, the McLaren 750S Spider feels like a nicely executed update of an already deeply thrilling and useable package. The engine is more exciting and new stiffer engine mounts add connection without tripping over into annoyance, the front end has more bite and the body control keeps its cool even under duress. I like the slightly meatier steering weight and it tempers the faster rack, and the performance is simply staggering.”
Author: Jethro Bovingdon
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The McLaren 750S is an intense and intoxicating supercar that rivals the Ferrari 296 GTB. Would I choose one over a 296 GTB? Yes. While the Ferrari is a more polished package, I simply prefer how the McLaren drives.”
Author: Tim Pitt
Read review
The Scotsman
Model reviewed: 750S Spider
Score: 10 / 10
“Unbelievably fun, theatrical and fast, the McLaren 750S is everything a supercar should be. Who cares about the stereo, the car itself was music to my ears.”
Author: Steven Chisholm
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 750S Spider
Score: 8 / 10
“McLaren has shortened the final drive ratio and added more downforce, so you get snappier acceleration and more grip in the corners. It has also tinkered with the brakes, which are no longer annoying. In fact it has tinkered with a lot of things — a third of all the components are new. The main focus has been on making the car more useable on a day-to-day basis, and I’ve got to say that it has been extremely successful.”
Author: Jeremy Clarkson
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 9 / 10
“McLaren’s finest achievement to date was the 720S. The McLaren 750S tops it – but its main duty is to be painless to own.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of August 2025, the McLaren 750S has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Having to buy a few McLaren supercars for testing would probably blow Euro NCAP’s budget for the whole year, so it’s unlikely to ever happen.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of August, the McLaren 750S has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll have to use your imagination to work out how environmentally friendly a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine from a supercar might be.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Petrol models
|23 mpg
|E
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|276 g/km
|E
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|50
|F
As you might imagine, The McLaren 750S is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The supercar’s V8 engine is rather thirsty when compared to the car market at large, returning an average of 23mpg. This is one of the poorest fuel consumption stats in our Expert Rating Index, but on par with other pure petrol supercars like the McLaren GTS, Maserati MC20 and Porsche 911 Turbo.
The car’s insurance premiums are also estimated to be in the highest bracket possible – this is without a doubt one of the most expensive cars to insure in the UK.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the McLaren 750S to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 750S, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the McLaren 750S
|Overall rating
|C
|41%
|New car warranty duration
|3 years
|New car warranty mileage
|Unlimited miles
McLaren’s new car warranty is fairly standard, and no different from rival brands in a similar price bracket as the 750S.
The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage.
Warranty on a used McLaren 750S
- If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ McLaren 750S from an official McLaren dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included, with the option to extend the warranty by a further twelve months.
- If you are buying a used McLaren 750S from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
- If you are buying a used McLaren 750S from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the McLaren 750S
As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the McLaren 750S. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local McLaren dealer.
Awards
Significant UK trophies and awards that the McLaren 750S has received.
2025
- Top Gear Awards – Performance Car of the Year
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used McLaren 750S, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari 296 | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | Lotus Emira | McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo | Nissan GT-R
More information
More news, reviews and information about the McLaren range at The Car Expert
