The McLaren 720S was mid-engined supercar available as both a coupé and ‘Spider’ convertible. Replacing the 720S that was retired in 2022, the 750S range is Mclaren’s latest ‘Super Series’ line-up.

While McLaren does offer another supercar – the V6-powered Artura plug-in hybrid – the 750S makes use of a traditional 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, making seemingly the last of a dying breed.

“McLaren’s finest achievement to date was the 720S” says the Top Gear team. “The McLaren 750S tops it.”

Building on the 720S, Jeremy Clarkson of The Sunday Times adds that the 750S offers “snappier acceleration and more grip in the corners”, and that the manufacturer has been successful in “making the car more useable on a day-to-day basis.”

“The performance is simply staggering”, argues Evo’s James Bovingdon, adding the caviat that the “interior doesn’t feel as special as it used to”, explaining that the supercar is missing some of the signature cabin touches of former models.

As of August 2025, the McLaren 750S holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%. Beyond the car’s overwhelmingly positive review scores, this overall rating is dragged down by very high running costs and high emissions.



Body style: Mid-engined coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol

Featured reviews “The McLaren 750S is an evolution of the 720S it replaces, cherrypicking choice parts of the wild 765LT to create a McLaren best-of album on four wheels.” Model reviewed: 750S Coupé Score: 10 / 10 Read full review

“A maximum rating of five stars might seem like a generous score for a revised version of an old-school supercar that costs a quarter-of-a-million pounds. But the McLaren 750S gets so many things right on so many levels – and is so much sharper to drive than the car it replaces – we can’t help but be blown away by it. In fact, it’s just how a loud, proud, mad, slightly scary supercar should be. No wonder it’s sold out for the next 18 months.” Score: 10 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: 750S Spider

Score: 9 / 10

“The new McLaren 750S Spider provides a sensational supercar experience, and it’s even better with the roof down.”

Author: Paul Barker

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“All in all, the McLaren 750S is ferociously fast, adjustable and usable on the road and delivers proper supercar thrills. On track, meanwhile, it’ll be flattering and friendly to track day novices and newcomers, while remaining properly exciting and communicative for the supercar-driving cognoscenti. Go for a Spider and you’ve got one hell of a do-anything supercar.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Evo Model reviewed: 750S Spider

Score: 10 / 10

“Overall, the McLaren 750S Spider feels like a nicely executed update of an already deeply thrilling and useable package. The engine is more exciting and new stiffer engine mounts add connection without tripping over into annoyance, the front end has more bite and the body control keeps its cool even under duress. I like the slightly meatier steering weight and it tempers the faster rack, and the performance is simply staggering.”

Author: Jethro Bovingdon

Read review Motoring Research Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The McLaren 750S is an intense and intoxicating supercar that rivals the Ferrari 296 GTB. Would I choose one over a 296 GTB? Yes. While the Ferrari is a more polished package, I simply prefer how the McLaren drives.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review The Scotsman Model reviewed: 750S Spider

Score: 10 / 10

“Unbelievably fun, theatrical and fast, the McLaren 750S is everything a supercar should be. Who cares about the stereo, the car itself was music to my ears.”

Author: Steven Chisholm

Read review The Sunday Times Model reviewed: 750S Spider

Score: 8 / 10

“McLaren has shortened the final drive ratio and added more downforce, so you get snappier acceleration and more grip in the corners. It has also tinkered with the brakes, which are no longer annoying. In fact it has tinkered with a lot of things — a third of all the components are new. The main focus has been on making the car more useable on a day-to-day basis, and I’ve got to say that it has been extremely successful.”

Author: Jeremy Clarkson

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 9 / 10

“McLaren’s finest achievement to date was the 720S. The McLaren 750S tops it – but its main duty is to be painless to own.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the McLaren 750S has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Having to buy a few McLaren supercars for testing would probably blow Euro NCAP’s budget for the whole year, so it’s unlikely to ever happen.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August, the McLaren 750S has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll have to use your imagination to work out how environmentally friendly a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine from a supercar might be.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 23 mpg E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 276 g/km E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F

As you might imagine, The McLaren 750S is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The supercar’s V8 engine is rather thirsty when compared to the car market at large, returning an average of 23mpg. This is one of the poorest fuel consumption stats in our Expert Rating Index, but on par with other pure petrol supercars like the McLaren GTS, Maserati MC20 and Porsche 911 Turbo.

The car’s insurance premiums are also estimated to be in the highest bracket possible – this is without a doubt one of the most expensive cars to insure in the UK.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the McLaren 750S to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 750S, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the McLaren 750S

Overall rating C 41% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles

McLaren’s new car warranty is fairly standard, and no different from rival brands in a similar price bracket as the 750S.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage.

Warranty on a used McLaren 750S

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ McLaren 750S from an official McLaren dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included, with the option to extend the warranty by a further twelve months.

If you are buying a used McLaren 750S from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used McLaren 750S from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the McLaren 750S

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the McLaren 750S. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local McLaren dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the McLaren 750S has received.

2025 Top Gear Awards – Performance Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used McLaren 750S, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari 296 | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | Lotus Emira | McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo | Nissan GT-R

